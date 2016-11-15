Edition:
New era in Washington

Trump campaign "Make America Great Again" hats wait for House Republicans on their seats as they arrive to a caucus meeting at the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) smiles as he arrives for a caucus meeting with fellow House Republicans. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
House Republicans depart with Trump campaign "Make America Great Again" hats they were given at their caucus meeting. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Vice president-elect Mike Pence arrives at Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Newly-elected freshman House members depart the steps of the Capitol after taking a class photo. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Rudy Giuliani, vice chairman of the Trump Presidential Transition Team, speaks at the Wall Street Journal CEO Council in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
People watch Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager and senior advisor to the Trump Presidential Transition Team, speak on a monitor at the Wall Street Journal CEO Council in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) (C right) and incoming Democratic Senators speak to the media on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
President Barack Obama holds a news conference in the White House press briefing room. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
A White House staff member makes a list of questions asked of President Barack Obama during a news conference in the White House press briefing room. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
President Barack Obama drinks some water between questions at a news conference at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Congressional staffers set up flags during the 115th Congress Organizing Conference and Leadership Election on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
House Republicans arrive to hold party leadership elections on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Representative-elect Anthony Brown (D-MD) (R) departs after a group picture with his fellow incoming freshman representatives on the steps of the Capitol. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Representative John Mica (R-FL) (C) and Representative Pete Sessions (R-TX) (R) speak with reporters as they depart with Trump campaign "Make America Great Again" hats distributed at a House Republican caucus meeting at the Capitol. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), flanked by Representative Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), arrives for a news conference after his caucus meeting with fellow House Republicans. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Representative Peter King (R-NY) speaks with reporters as he departs with Trump campaign "Make America Great Again" hats distributed at a House Republican caucus meeting. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
House Republicans stand for the Pledge of Allegiance before holding closed-door party leadership elections on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Republican staffers watch SEC Chairwoman Mary Jo White testify before a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
