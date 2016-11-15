New era in Washington
Trump campaign "Make America Great Again" hats wait for House Republicans on their seats as they arrive to a caucus meeting at the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) smiles as he arrives for a caucus meeting with fellow House Republicans. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
House Republicans depart with Trump campaign "Make America Great Again" hats they were given at their caucus meeting. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Vice president-elect Mike Pence arrives at Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Newly-elected freshman House members depart the steps of the Capitol after taking a class photo. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Rudy Giuliani, vice chairman of the Trump Presidential Transition Team, speaks at the Wall Street Journal CEO Council in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People watch Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager and senior advisor to the Trump Presidential Transition Team, speak on a monitor at the Wall Street Journal CEO Council in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) (C right) and incoming Democratic Senators speak to the media on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Barack Obama holds a news conference in the White House press briefing room. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A White House staff member makes a list of questions asked of President Barack Obama during a news conference in the White House press briefing room. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
President Barack Obama drinks some water between questions at a news conference at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Congressional staffers set up flags during the 115th Congress Organizing Conference and Leadership Election on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
House Republicans arrive to hold party leadership elections on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Representative-elect Anthony Brown (D-MD) (R) departs after a group picture with his fellow incoming freshman representatives on the steps of the Capitol. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Representative John Mica (R-FL) (C) and Representative Pete Sessions (R-TX) (R) speak with reporters as they depart with Trump campaign "Make America Great Again" hats distributed at a House Republican caucus meeting at the Capitol. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), flanked by Representative Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), arrives for a news conference after his caucus meeting with fellow House Republicans. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Representative Peter King (R-NY) speaks with reporters as he departs with Trump campaign "Make America Great Again" hats distributed at a House Republican caucus meeting. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
House Republicans stand for the Pledge of Allegiance before holding closed-door party leadership elections on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Republican staffers watch SEC Chairwoman Mary Jo White testify before a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Next Slideshows
Greece protests Obama's visit
Riot police fired teargas on protesters demonstrating against U.S. President Barack Obama's final trip to Europe.
President Rivlin in India
Highlights from Israeli President Reuven Rivlin's India trip.
Supermoon of the century
The largest, brightest full moon in nearly seven decades puts on a celestial spectacle.
Children of Douma
Children in the rebel held area of Douma face shelling, air strikes, barrel bombs and militant attacks as the civil war that has decimated Syria continues to...
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.