Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jan 11, 2012 | 8:50am IST

New Hampshire decides

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks to supporters at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks to supporters at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks to supporters at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
1 / 35
<p>Romney supporters cheer as a TV network declares former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney the winner as polls close at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg </p>

Romney supporters cheer as a TV network declares former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney the winner as polls close at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Romney supporters cheer as a TV network declares former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney the winner as polls close at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
2 / 35
<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney shakes hands with supporters as his wife Ann waves after he spoke at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney shakes hands with supporters as his wife Ann waves after he spoke at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian...more

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney shakes hands with supporters as his wife Ann waves after he spoke at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
3 / 35
<p>Supporters watch primary results before Republican presidential candidate and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich attends a primary night party in Manchester, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Supporters watch primary results before Republican presidential candidate and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich attends a primary night party in Manchester, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Supporters watch primary results before Republican presidential candidate and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich attends a primary night party in Manchester, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
4 / 35
<p>Republican presidential candidate U.S. Congressman Ron Paul and his wife Carol acknowledge supporters at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Neal Hamberg </p>

Republican presidential candidate U.S. Congressman Ron Paul and his wife Carol acknowledge supporters at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Neal Hamberg

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Republican presidential candidate U.S. Congressman Ron Paul and his wife Carol acknowledge supporters at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Neal Hamberg

Close
5 / 35
<p>Republican presidential candidate U.S. Congressman Ron Paul addresses his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Republican presidential candidate U.S. Congressman Ron Paul addresses his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Republican presidential candidate U.S. Congressman Ron Paul addresses his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
6 / 35
<p>A young supporter of Republican presidential candidate U.S. Congressman Ron Paul celebrates at Paul's New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

A young supporter of Republican presidential candidate U.S. Congressman Ron Paul celebrates at Paul's New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

A young supporter of Republican presidential candidate U.S. Congressman Ron Paul celebrates at Paul's New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
7 / 35
<p>Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Congressman Ron Paul speaks to supporters at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Congressman Ron Paul speaks to supporters at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Congressman Ron Paul speaks to supporters at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
8 / 35
<p>Supporters of Republican presidential candidate former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman hold up signs bearing his name at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman hold up signs bearing his name at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman hold up signs bearing his name at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
9 / 35
<p>Republican presidential candidate former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman and wife Mary Kaye acknowledge supporters at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

Republican presidential candidate former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman and wife Mary Kaye acknowledge supporters at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Republican presidential candidate former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman and wife Mary Kaye acknowledge supporters at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Close
10 / 35
<p>Republican presidential candidate and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (2nd L) and his wife Callista (3rd L) visit a polling place in Merrimack, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Republican presidential candidate and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (2nd L) and his wife Callista (3rd L) visit a polling place in Merrimack, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (2nd L) and his wife Callista (3rd L) visit a polling place in Merrimack, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
11 / 35
<p>A voter checks her ballot in the "Ballot Room" of the Balsams Hotel in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A voter checks her ballot in the "Ballot Room" of the Balsams Hotel in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

A voter checks her ballot in the "Ballot Room" of the Balsams Hotel in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
12 / 35
<p>Voters enter Loudon Town Hall to cast their ballots in the presidential primary in Loudon, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Voters enter Loudon Town Hall to cast their ballots in the presidential primary in Loudon, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Voters enter Loudon Town Hall to cast their ballots in the presidential primary in Loudon, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
13 / 35
<p>Voters line up before the polls open to cast their ballots in the New Hampshire primary at the Ward 6 polling station at St. Pius Church in Manchester, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Voters line up before the polls open to cast their ballots in the New Hampshire primary at the Ward 6 polling station at St. Pius Church in Manchester, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Voters line up before the polls open to cast their ballots in the New Hampshire primary at the Ward 6 polling station at St. Pius Church in Manchester, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
14 / 35
<p>A girl (L) tiptoes to see a woman's ballot while voting in the primary election at Deerfield Town Hall in Deerfield, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

A girl (L) tiptoes to see a woman's ballot while voting in the primary election at Deerfield Town Hall in Deerfield, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

A girl (L) tiptoes to see a woman's ballot while voting in the primary election at Deerfield Town Hall in Deerfield, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
15 / 35
<p>Yvette Bilodeau carries the New Hampshire state flag into the Errol Town Hall where voters will cast their ballots in the presidential primary in Errol, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Yvette Bilodeau carries the New Hampshire state flag into the Errol Town Hall where voters will cast their ballots in the presidential primary in Errol, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Yvette Bilodeau carries the New Hampshire state flag into the Errol Town Hall where voters will cast their ballots in the presidential primary in Errol, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
16 / 35
<p>A supporter of Mitt Romney chants outside a polling station in Manchester, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

A supporter of Mitt Romney chants outside a polling station in Manchester, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

A supporter of Mitt Romney chants outside a polling station in Manchester, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Close
17 / 35
<p>A voter enters a voting booth to partake in the presidential primary at the Stark Volunteer Fire Department in Stark, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

A voter enters a voting booth to partake in the presidential primary at the Stark Volunteer Fire Department in Stark, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

A voter enters a voting booth to partake in the presidential primary at the Stark Volunteer Fire Department in Stark, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
18 / 35
<p>Poll worker Ruth Anne Fuller waits for voters to arrive to cast their ballots in the New Hampshire primary election at Nottingham Town Hall in Nottingham, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Poll worker Ruth Anne Fuller waits for voters to arrive to cast their ballots in the New Hampshire primary election at Nottingham Town Hall in Nottingham, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Poll worker Ruth Anne Fuller waits for voters to arrive to cast their ballots in the New Hampshire primary election at Nottingham Town Hall in Nottingham, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
19 / 35
<p>A voter walks to vote in the New Hampshire presidential primary election before sunrise at the Broad Street Elementary School in Nashua, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

A voter walks to vote in the New Hampshire presidential primary election before sunrise at the Broad Street Elementary School in Nashua, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

A voter walks to vote in the New Hampshire presidential primary election before sunrise at the Broad Street Elementary School in Nashua, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
20 / 35
<p>Voters line up to cast their ballots in the first in the nation's presidential primary at the Tuck Gymnasium in Exeter, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Neal Hamberg </p>

Voters line up to cast their ballots in the first in the nation's presidential primary at the Tuck Gymnasium in Exeter, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Neal Hamberg

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Voters line up to cast their ballots in the first in the nation's presidential primary at the Tuck Gymnasium in Exeter, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Neal Hamberg

Close
21 / 35
<p>Voters line up to cast their ballots in the New Hampshire primary at the Ward 6 polling station at St. Pius Church in Manchester, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Voters line up to cast their ballots in the New Hampshire primary at the Ward 6 polling station at St. Pius Church in Manchester, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Voters line up to cast their ballots in the New Hampshire primary at the Ward 6 polling station at St. Pius Church in Manchester, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
22 / 35
<p>Jon Huntsman makes his way through the media as he leaves a polling station in Manchester, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

Jon Huntsman makes his way through the media as he leaves a polling station in Manchester, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Jon Huntsman makes his way through the media as he leaves a polling station in Manchester, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Close
23 / 35
<p>A New Hampshire Republican presidential primary election ballot is seen at the Broad Street Elementary School in Nashua, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A New Hampshire Republican presidential primary election ballot is seen at the Broad Street Elementary School in Nashua, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

A New Hampshire Republican presidential primary election ballot is seen at the Broad Street Elementary School in Nashua, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
24 / 35
<p>Rebecca Stuart walks with her children after voting at Loudon Town Hall in Loudon, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Rebecca Stuart walks with her children after voting at Loudon Town Hall in Loudon, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Rebecca Stuart walks with her children after voting at Loudon Town Hall in Loudon, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
25 / 35
<p>Donna Kaye Erwin tallies the town's voting results in the "Ballot Room" of the Balsams Hotel in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Donna Kaye Erwin tallies the town's voting results in the "Ballot Room" of the Balsams Hotel in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Donna Kaye Erwin tallies the town's voting results in the "Ballot Room" of the Balsams Hotel in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
26 / 35
<p>A voter feeds his paper ballot into a voting machine for New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary election at the St James United Methodist Church in Merrimack, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg </p>

A voter feeds his paper ballot into a voting machine for New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary election at the St James United Methodist Church in Merrimack, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

A voter feeds his paper ballot into a voting machine for New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary election at the St James United Methodist Church in Merrimack, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
27 / 35
<p>Cheryl Lord (L) and Yvette Bilodeau (R) hang up a sign to denote their polling place at Errol Town Hall, where voters can partake in the presidential primary, in Errol, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Cheryl Lord (L) and Yvette Bilodeau (R) hang up a sign to denote their polling place at Errol Town Hall, where voters can partake in the presidential primary, in Errol, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Cheryl Lord (L) and Yvette Bilodeau (R) hang up a sign to denote their polling place at Errol Town Hall, where voters can partake in the presidential primary, in Errol, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
28 / 35
<p>Election volunteers await voters just after the polls opened at a polling station in Nashua, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Election volunteers await voters just after the polls opened at a polling station in Nashua, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Election volunteers await voters just after the polls opened at a polling station in Nashua, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
29 / 35
<p>Poll workers are sworn in while waiting for voters arrive to cast their ballots in the New Hampshire primary election at Nottingham Town Hall in Nottingham, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Poll workers are sworn in while waiting for voters arrive to cast their ballots in the New Hampshire primary election at Nottingham Town Hall in Nottingham, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Poll workers are sworn in while waiting for voters arrive to cast their ballots in the New Hampshire primary election at Nottingham Town Hall in Nottingham, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
30 / 35
<p>Seven-year-old Daniel Sleeper keeps himself occupied while a voter delivers his ballot in the New Hampshire primary in the polling station at the Greenfield Meeting House in Greenfield, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Seven-year-old Daniel Sleeper keeps himself occupied while a voter delivers his ballot in the New Hampshire primary in the polling station at the Greenfield Meeting House in Greenfield, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder more

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Seven-year-old Daniel Sleeper keeps himself occupied while a voter delivers his ballot in the New Hampshire primary in the polling station at the Greenfield Meeting House in Greenfield, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
31 / 35
<p>Voters arrive before sunrise to cast their ballots in the New Hampshire presidential primary election at Broad Street Elementary School in Nashua, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Voters arrive before sunrise to cast their ballots in the New Hampshire presidential primary election at Broad Street Elementary School in Nashua, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Voters arrive before sunrise to cast their ballots in the New Hampshire presidential primary election at Broad Street Elementary School in Nashua, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
32 / 35
<p>Voters enter the voting booth in the "Ballot Room" of the Balsams Hotel in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Voters enter the voting booth in the "Ballot Room" of the Balsams Hotel in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Voters enter the voting booth in the "Ballot Room" of the Balsams Hotel in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
33 / 35
<p>People register to vote at a polling station in Nashua, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

People register to vote at a polling station in Nashua, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

People register to vote at a polling station in Nashua, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
34 / 35
<p>A woman leaves the voting booth after casting her ballot in the New Hampshire primary at the Greenfield Meeting House in Greenfield, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

A woman leaves the voting booth after casting her ballot in the New Hampshire primary at the Greenfield Meeting House in Greenfield, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

A woman leaves the voting booth after casting her ballot in the New Hampshire primary at the Greenfield Meeting House in Greenfield, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Fuel protests in Nigeria

Fuel protests in Nigeria

Next Slideshows

Fuel protests in Nigeria

Fuel protests in Nigeria

The scrapping of a popular fuel subsidy has ignited mass demonstrations in Nigeria.

11 Jan 2012
Bayern Munich in India

Bayern Munich in India

A selection of photos from German soccer club Bayern Munich's India trip.

10 Jan 2012
Delhi Auto Expo 2012

Delhi Auto Expo 2012

The Delhi Auto Expo, held every two years, will see around 50 new launches this weekend.

10 Jan 2012
Dubai from above

Dubai from above

Views of the storied emirate from above.

10 Jan 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast