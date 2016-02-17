Edition:
New Honda scooter factory in India

An employee works on an assembly line of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India during a media tour to the newly inaugurated plant at Vithalapur town, Gujarat, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Employees work on an assembly line of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India during a media tour to the newly inaugurated plant at Vithalapur town, Gujarat, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Employees work on an assembly line of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India during a media tour to the newly inaugurated plant at Vithalapur town, Gujarat, , February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Employees work on an assembly line of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India during a media tour to the newly inaugurated plant at Vithalapur town, Gujarat, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Employees work on an assembly line of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India during a media tour to the newly inaugurated plant at Vithalapur town, Gujarat, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

The newly inaugurated plant of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India is pictured during a media tour to the newly inaugurated plant at Vithalapur town, Gujarat, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

An instructor (L) teaches newly appointed workers during a media tour to the newly inaugurated Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India plant at Vithalapur town, Gujarat, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Employees work on an assembly line of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India during a media tour to the newly inaugurated plant at at Vithalapur town, Gujarat, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Employees push scooters off the production line of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India during a media tour to the newly inaugurated plant at Vithalapur town, Gujarat, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Keita Muramatsu, President and CEO of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, poses as he sits on a scooter during a media tour to the newly inaugurated plant at Vithalapur town, Gujarat, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

An employee works on an assembly line of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India during a media tour to the newly inaugurated plant at Vithalapur town, Gujarat, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

An employee paints parts of a scooter at the production line of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India during a media tour to the newly inaugurated plant at Vithalapur town, Gujarat, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Employees work on an assembly line of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India during a media tour to the newly inaugurated plant at Vithalapur town, Gujarat, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

