Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Sep 10, 2015 | 6:05pm IST

New human ancestor found

Professor Lee Berger holds a replica of the skull of a newly discovered ancient species, named "Homo naledi", during its unveiling outside Johannesburg, September 10 2015. Humanity's claim to uniqueness just suffered another setback: scientists reported on Thursday that the newly discovered ancient species related to humans also appeared to bury its dead. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Professor Lee Berger holds a replica of the skull of a newly discovered ancient species, named "Homo naledi", during its unveiling outside Johannesburg, September 10 2015. Humanity's claim to uniqueness just suffered another setback: scientists...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Professor Lee Berger holds a replica of the skull of a newly discovered ancient species, named "Homo naledi", during its unveiling outside Johannesburg, September 10 2015. Humanity's claim to uniqueness just suffered another setback: scientists reported on Thursday that the newly discovered ancient species related to humans also appeared to bury its dead. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
1 / 10
Fossils of the creature were unearthed in a deep cave near the famed sites of Sterkfontein and Swartkrans, treasure troves 50 km (30 miles) northwest of Johannesburg that have yielded pieces of the puzzle of human evolution for decades. The new species has been named 'Homo naledi', in honor of the "Rising Star" cave where it was found. Naledi means "star" in South Africa's Sesotho language. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Fossils of the creature were unearthed in a deep cave near the famed sites of Sterkfontein and Swartkrans, treasure troves 50 km (30 miles) northwest of Johannesburg that have yielded pieces of the puzzle of human evolution for decades. The new...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Fossils of the creature were unearthed in a deep cave near the famed sites of Sterkfontein and Swartkrans, treasure troves 50 km (30 miles) northwest of Johannesburg that have yielded pieces of the puzzle of human evolution for decades. The new species has been named 'Homo naledi', in honor of the "Rising Star" cave where it was found. Naledi means "star" in South Africa's Sesotho language. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
2 / 10
Paleoanthropologists concluded it buried its dead - a trait previously believed to be uniquely human - through a process of deduction. Africa's largest single collection of hominin (human and human-related) fossils was made up of 15 individuals, from infants to the elderly, pieced together from more than 1,500 fragments. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Paleoanthropologists concluded it buried its dead - a trait previously believed to be uniquely human - through a process of deduction. Africa's largest single collection of hominin (human and human-related) fossils was made up of 15 individuals, from...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Paleoanthropologists concluded it buried its dead - a trait previously believed to be uniquely human - through a process of deduction. Africa's largest single collection of hominin (human and human-related) fossils was made up of 15 individuals, from infants to the elderly, pieced together from more than 1,500 fragments. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
3 / 10
Virtually no other remains from other species were found there and the bones bore no claw or tooth marks - suggesting they were not the leftovers from a predator's larder or death trap. "It does appear after eliminating all other possibilities that Homo naledi was deliberately disposing of its body in a repeated fashion," said Lee Berger of the Evolutionary Studies Institute at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand. "That indicates to us that they were seeing themselves as separate from other animals and in fact perhaps from the natural world," he added. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Virtually no other remains from other species were found there and the bones bore no claw or tooth marks - suggesting they were not the leftovers from a predator's larder or death trap. "It does appear after eliminating all other possibilities that...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Virtually no other remains from other species were found there and the bones bore no claw or tooth marks - suggesting they were not the leftovers from a predator's larder or death trap. "It does appear after eliminating all other possibilities that Homo naledi was deliberately disposing of its body in a repeated fashion," said Lee Berger of the Evolutionary Studies Institute at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand. "That indicates to us that they were seeing themselves as separate from other animals and in fact perhaps from the natural world," he added. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
4 / 10
He set aside another theory that they may have been hiding their dead deep underground, simply to keep off scavengers like the long-legged hyena. "They are only selecting their own dead. If they were doing that they would put everything in it that would attract a predator or a scavenger," he said. This is not the first time that the study of our relatives, extinct or living, has yielded evidence that humans do not have the monopoly on certain kinds of behavior. Jane Goodall in 1960 famously observed chimpanzees, our closest living relative, using grass stems for termite "fishing", the first recorded use of a crude tool by non-humans. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

He set aside another theory that they may have been hiding their dead deep underground, simply to keep off scavengers like the long-legged hyena. "They are only selecting their own dead. If they were doing that they would put everything in it that...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
He set aside another theory that they may have been hiding their dead deep underground, simply to keep off scavengers like the long-legged hyena. "They are only selecting their own dead. If they were doing that they would put everything in it that would attract a predator or a scavenger," he said. This is not the first time that the study of our relatives, extinct or living, has yielded evidence that humans do not have the monopoly on certain kinds of behavior. Jane Goodall in 1960 famously observed chimpanzees, our closest living relative, using grass stems for termite "fishing", the first recorded use of a crude tool by non-humans. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
5 / 10
Homo naledi, discovered in the cave in September 2013, had a brain slightly larger than a chimpanzee's, but its age remains an enigma, said Berger. This is because the specimens found were deliberately taken to the chamber, and so there are no rocks or sentiments under or overlaying them, he added. There are also no fossils with them from other animals that could provide clues. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Homo naledi, discovered in the cave in September 2013, had a brain slightly larger than a chimpanzee's, but its age remains an enigma, said Berger. This is because the specimens found were deliberately taken to the chamber, and so there are no rocks...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Homo naledi, discovered in the cave in September 2013, had a brain slightly larger than a chimpanzee's, but its age remains an enigma, said Berger. This is because the specimens found were deliberately taken to the chamber, and so there are no rocks or sentiments under or overlaying them, he added. There are also no fossils with them from other animals that could provide clues. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
6 / 10
"But we can see from their physical morphology or appearance where their species originates in time. If our present understanding is correct, then that must be in excess of 2.5 million years," said Berger. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

"But we can see from their physical morphology or appearance where their species originates in time. If our present understanding is correct, then that must be in excess of 2.5 million years," said Berger. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
"But we can see from their physical morphology or appearance where their species originates in time. If our present understanding is correct, then that must be in excess of 2.5 million years," said Berger. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
7 / 10
The surrounding area is a U.N. World Heritage site, named the "Cradle of Humankind" by the South African government because of its rich collection of hominin fossils. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

The surrounding area is a U.N. World Heritage site, named the "Cradle of Humankind" by the South African government because of its rich collection of hominin fossils. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
The surrounding area is a U.N. World Heritage site, named the "Cradle of Humankind" by the South African government because of its rich collection of hominin fossils. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
8 / 10
Fossils of a newly discovered ancient species, named "Homo naledi", are pictured during their unveiling outside Johannesburg September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Fossils of a newly discovered ancient species, named "Homo naledi", are pictured during their unveiling outside Johannesburg September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Fossils of a newly discovered ancient species, named "Homo naledi", are pictured during their unveiling outside Johannesburg September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
9 / 10
South Africa's Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa kisses a replica of the skull of a newly discovered ancient species, named "Homo naledi", during its unveiling outside Johannesburg, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South Africa's Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa kisses a replica of the skull of a newly discovered ancient species, named "Homo naledi", during its unveiling outside Johannesburg, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
South Africa's Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa kisses a replica of the skull of a newly discovered ancient species, named "Homo naledi", during its unveiling outside Johannesburg, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Landing on Lesbos

Landing on Lesbos

Next Slideshows

Landing on Lesbos

Landing on Lesbos

Hundreds of migrants arrive on the Greek island of Lesbos before moving on to the mainland.

10 Sep 2015
Trump on the Hill

Trump on the Hill

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses a Tea Party rally against the Iran nuclear deal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington

10 Sep 2015
Migrant lodgings

Migrant lodgings

Tents, deserted hotels and refugee camps form makeshift homes for migrants as they flee for Europe.

09 Sep 2015
Migrants tripped up

Migrants tripped up

A TV camerawoman trips migrants as they run from police in Hungary.

09 Sep 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia

Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia

Indonesia religious police publicly cane two men for having gay sex.

Roger Moore: 1927 - 2017

Roger Moore: 1927 - 2017

Actor Roger Moore, who won international fame playing British secret agent James Bond, has died of cancer at the age of 89.

Mourning for Manchester

Mourning for Manchester

Makeshift memorials and tributes to victims of the deadly attack at an Ariana Grande concert.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

At least 22 people were killed and over 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.

India at Cannes

India at Cannes

Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast