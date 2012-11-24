New Indian cardinal
New Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Thottunkal of India (C) is congratulated by an unidentified cardinal during a consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican November 24, 2012. Pope Benedict XVI installed 6 new Roman Catholic cardinals from around the world on Saturday. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
New Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Thottunkal of India leaves after receiving a red biretta from Pope Benedict XVI during a consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican November 24, 2012. Pope Benedict XVI installed 6 new Roman Catholic cardinals from around the world on Saturday. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Benedict XVI places a red biretta on the head of new Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Thottunkal of India during a consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican November 24, 2012. Pope Benedict XVI installed 6 new Roman Catholic cardinals from around the world on Saturday. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Benedict XVI greets new Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Thottunkal of India during a consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican November 24, 2012. Pope Benedict XVI installed 6 new Roman Catholic cardinals from around the world on Saturday. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
New Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Thottunkal of India (C) is congratulated by an unidentified cardinal during a consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican November 24, 2012. Pope Benedict XVI installed 6 new Roman Catholic cardinals from around the world on Saturday. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Newly installed Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Thottunkal of India (L) poses as he receives guests in the Regia Hall at the Vatican November 24, 2012. Pope Benedict XVI installed six new Roman Catholic cardinals from around the world on Saturday. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
