Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Dec 4, 2014 | 11:05pm IST

New James Bond cast

Actors Lea Seydoux, Daniel Craig and Monica Bellucci pose on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Actors Lea Seydoux, Daniel Craig and Monica Bellucci pose on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Actors Lea Seydoux, Daniel Craig and Monica Bellucci pose on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.
Close
1 / 18
An Aston Martin DB10 car is unveiled on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

An Aston Martin DB10 car is unveiled on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
An Aston Martin DB10 car is unveiled on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.
Close
2 / 18
Cast members pose on stage with director Sam Mendes during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014. (L-R) Andrew Scott, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, director Sam Mendes, Lea Seydoux, Daniel Craig, Monica Bellucci, Christoph Waltz, Ben Whishaw, Dave Bautista and Rory Kinnear.

Cast members pose on stage with director Sam Mendes during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014. (L-R) Andrew Scott, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Cast members pose on stage with director Sam Mendes during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014. (L-R) Andrew Scott, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, director Sam Mendes, Lea Seydoux, Daniel Craig, Monica Bellucci, Christoph Waltz, Ben Whishaw, Dave Bautista and Rory Kinnear.
Close
3 / 18
Actor Christoph Waltz poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Actor Christoph Waltz poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Actor Christoph Waltz poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.
Close
4 / 18
Actresses Monica Bellucci, Lea Seydoux and Naomie Harris pose on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Actresses Monica Bellucci, Lea Seydoux and Naomie Harris pose on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Actresses Monica Bellucci, Lea Seydoux and Naomie Harris pose on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.
Close
5 / 18
Cast members applaud as actor Daniel Craig joins them on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Cast members applaud as actor Daniel Craig joins them on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Cast members applaud as actor Daniel Craig joins them on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.
Close
6 / 18
Director Sam Mendes poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Director Sam Mendes poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Director Sam Mendes poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.
Close
7 / 18
A fly sits on the emblem of an Aston Martin DB10 car during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

A fly sits on the emblem of an Aston Martin DB10 car during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
A fly sits on the emblem of an Aston Martin DB10 car during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.
Close
8 / 18
Actors Daniel Craig and Ralph Fiennes pose on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Actors Daniel Craig and Ralph Fiennes pose on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Actors Daniel Craig and Ralph Fiennes pose on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.
Close
9 / 18
Actor Rory Kinnear poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Actor Rory Kinnear poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Actor Rory Kinnear poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.
Close
10 / 18
Actress Lea Seydoux poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Actress Lea Seydoux poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Actress Lea Seydoux poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.
Close
11 / 18
Actor Andrew Scott poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Actor Andrew Scott poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Actor Andrew Scott poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.
Close
12 / 18
A worker polishes an Aston Martin DB10 car during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

A worker polishes an Aston Martin DB10 car during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
A worker polishes an Aston Martin DB10 car during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.
Close
13 / 18
Actors Daniel Craig and Monica Bellucci pose on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Actors Daniel Craig and Monica Bellucci pose on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Actors Daniel Craig and Monica Bellucci pose on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.
Close
14 / 18
Actor Dave Bautista poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Actor Dave Bautista poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Actor Dave Bautista poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.
Close
15 / 18
Actors Daniel Craig and Christoph Waltz pose on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Actors Daniel Craig and Christoph Waltz pose on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Actors Daniel Craig and Christoph Waltz pose on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.
Close
16 / 18
Actor Ben Whishaw poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Actor Ben Whishaw poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Actor Ben Whishaw poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.
Close
17 / 18
Actor Daniel Craig poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Actor Daniel Craig poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Actor Daniel Craig poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Next Slideshows

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Highlights from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

03 Dec 2014
Best of American Music Awards

Best of American Music Awards

Highlights from the American Music Awards.

24 Nov 2014
AMA red carpet

AMA red carpet

Fashion and style from the American Music Awards.

24 Nov 2014
Latin Grammys ceremony

Latin Grammys ceremony

On stage at the Latin Grammys.

21 Nov 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures