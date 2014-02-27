New limb, new life in Syria
Abu Mazen, a 40 year-old man who lost both his legs during shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, tries on prosthetic legs at Duma Charity Foundation for Prosthesis in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, February 25, 2014. The center produces prostheses from different materials, including remnants of weapons, plastic mannequins and water barrels, and offer the devices to people who have lost their limbs during the war. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Prosthesis are seen in a workshop in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, Syria, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man works on making a prosthetic device at Duma Charity Foundation for Prosthesis in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Eyad (R), a 12 year-old boy who lost his arm during shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, tries on a prosthetic arm at Duma Charity Foundation for Prosthesis in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Prosthetic devices are pictured at Duma Charity Foundation for Prosthesis in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A worker holds a prosthetic leg at a workshop in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A disabled patient tries a prosthetic leg at a workshop in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Workers use a water barrel to make prosthesis at a workshop in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A worker works on prosthetic limbs at a workshop in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A prosthetic foot is pictured near a man with an amputated leg as he gestures while waiting to be fitted with a prosthesis at Duma Charity Foundation for Prosthesis in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A disabled patient tries a prosthetic arm at a workshop in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A worker adjusts a prosthetic hand at Duma Charity Foundation for Prosthesis in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A Free Syrian Army fighter with an amputated hand poses as he waits for his prosthesis at a workshop in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A worker takes measurements before helping Abed al-Hadi (L), a 22-year-old man who lost both his legs during shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, try on prosthetic legs at Duma charity foundation for prosthesis in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A patient tries on a prosthetic leg as another disabled patient (L) watches at a workshop in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A prosthetic foot is seen as a worker produces prosthesis at a workshop in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
