New Mosul offensive during Ramadan
A view of a part of western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
An Iraqi Federal Police member fires an RPG towards Islamic State militants during a battle in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A black jihadist flag hangs from Mosul's Al-Habda minaret at the Grand Mosque, where Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared his caliphate back in 2014, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
An Iraqi Federal Police member fires towards Islamic State militants during a battle in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police exits an armoured vehicle at the frontline in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police fires against Islamic State positions at the frontline in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A man holds the hand of an elderly woman as they flee from clashes in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A helicopter of the Iraqi Army fires against Islamic State positions in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces rests during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police are seen on an armoured vehicle during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces prepares to grab a mortar shell in a house used as outpost during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces fires a mortar shell during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police carries ammunition in his backpack during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces prepares to reach the frontline during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces and the Iraqi Federal Police move among their vehicles during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
