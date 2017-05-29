Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon May 29, 2017 | 11:55pm IST

New Mosul offensive during Ramadan

A view of a part of western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A view of a part of western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
A view of a part of western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
1 / 15
An Iraqi Federal Police member fires an RPG towards Islamic State militants during a battle in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

An Iraqi Federal Police member fires an RPG towards Islamic State militants during a battle in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
An Iraqi Federal Police member fires an RPG towards Islamic State militants during a battle in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
2 / 15
A black jihadist flag hangs from Mosul's Al-Habda minaret at the Grand Mosque, where Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared his caliphate back in 2014, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A black jihadist flag hangs from Mosul's Al-Habda minaret at the Grand Mosque, where Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared his caliphate back in 2014, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
A black jihadist flag hangs from Mosul's Al-Habda minaret at the Grand Mosque, where Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared his caliphate back in 2014, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
3 / 15
An Iraqi Federal Police member fires towards Islamic State militants during a battle in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

An Iraqi Federal Police member fires towards Islamic State militants during a battle in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
An Iraqi Federal Police member fires towards Islamic State militants during a battle in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
4 / 15
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police exits an armoured vehicle at the frontline in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A member of the Iraqi Federal Police exits an armoured vehicle at the frontline in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police exits an armoured vehicle at the frontline in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
5 / 15
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police fires against Islamic State positions at the frontline in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A member of the Iraqi Federal Police fires against Islamic State positions at the frontline in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police fires against Islamic State positions at the frontline in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
6 / 15
A man holds the hand of an elderly woman as they flee from clashes in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A man holds the hand of an elderly woman as they flee from clashes in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, May 27, 2017
A man holds the hand of an elderly woman as they flee from clashes in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
7 / 15
A helicopter of the Iraqi Army fires against Islamic State positions in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A helicopter of the Iraqi Army fires against Islamic State positions in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, May 27, 2017
A helicopter of the Iraqi Army fires against Islamic State positions in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
8 / 15
A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces rests during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces rests during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, May 27, 2017
A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces rests during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
9 / 15
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police are seen on an armoured vehicle during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Members of the Iraqi Federal Police are seen on an armoured vehicle during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, May 27, 2017
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police are seen on an armoured vehicle during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
10 / 15
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces prepares to grab a mortar shell in a house used as outpost during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A member of Iraqi rapid response forces prepares to grab a mortar shell in a house used as outpost during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, May 27, 2017
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces prepares to grab a mortar shell in a house used as outpost during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
11 / 15
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces fires a mortar shell during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A member of Iraqi rapid response forces fires a mortar shell during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, May 27, 2017
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces fires a mortar shell during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
12 / 15
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police carries ammunition in his backpack during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A member of the Iraqi Federal Police carries ammunition in his backpack during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, May 27, 2017
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police carries ammunition in his backpack during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
13 / 15
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces prepares to reach the frontline during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A member of Iraqi rapid response forces prepares to reach the frontline during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, May 27, 2017
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces prepares to reach the frontline during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
14 / 15
Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces and the Iraqi Federal Police move among their vehicles during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces and the Iraqi Federal Police move among their vehicles during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, May 27, 2017
Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces and the Iraqi Federal Police move among their vehicles during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Venezuela's masks of protest

Venezuela's masks of protest

Next Slideshows

Venezuela's masks of protest

Venezuela's masks of protest

Protesters demonstrating against Venezuela's government gear up for violent clashes with police.

29 May 2017
Unrest in Kashmir

Unrest in Kashmir

Images from the latest cycle of protests in India-controlled Kashmir.

29 May 2017
Mourning for Manchester

Mourning for Manchester

Makeshift memorials and tributes to victims of the deadly attack at an Ariana Grande concert.

27 May 2017
President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

27 May 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

PM Modi's Portugal tour

PM Modi's Portugal tour

Pictures from the PM Modi's visit to Portugal on the first leg of his three-nation tour.

Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Pictures from the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as India and England open the tournament at County Ground.

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast