Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jun 6, 2016 | 9:10pm IST

New peacock spider species uncovered

A specimen of the newly discovered Australian Peacock spider, Maratus Bubo, shows off his colorful abdomen in this undated picture from Australia. A Sydney scientist has discovered seven new species of the tiny Australian peacock spider - a spectacularly colored, three-millimeter arachnid that dances to attract a female mate. Jurgen Otto/Handout via REUTERS

A specimen of the newly discovered Australian Peacock spider, Maratus Bubo, shows off his colorful abdomen in this undated picture from Australia. A Sydney scientist has discovered seven new species of the tiny Australian peacock spider - a...more

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
A specimen of the newly discovered Australian Peacock spider, Maratus Bubo, shows off his colorful abdomen in this undated picture from Australia. A Sydney scientist has discovered seven new species of the tiny Australian peacock spider - a spectacularly colored, three-millimeter arachnid that dances to attract a female mate. Jurgen Otto/Handout via REUTERS
Close
1 / 6
Jurgen Otto, with the help of colleague David Knowles, made the two latest discoveries of the miniature creatures while looking for other spiders in Western Australia in November and had all seven named in the scientific journal Peckhamia last month. Jurgen Otto/Handout via REUTERS

Jurgen Otto, with the help of colleague David Knowles, made the two latest discoveries of the miniature creatures while looking for other spiders in Western Australia in November and had all seven named in the scientific journal Peckhamia last month....more

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Jurgen Otto, with the help of colleague David Knowles, made the two latest discoveries of the miniature creatures while looking for other spiders in Western Australia in November and had all seven named in the scientific journal Peckhamia last month. Jurgen Otto/Handout via REUTERS
Close
2 / 6
"They are very, very colorful, they often have iridescent scales and they do something quite remarkable. They perform a courtship dance for females, to impress them," Otto told Reuters TV. Jurgen Otto/Handout via REUTERS

"They are very, very colorful, they often have iridescent scales and they do something quite remarkable. They perform a courtship dance for females, to impress them," Otto told Reuters TV. Jurgen Otto/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
"They are very, very colorful, they often have iridescent scales and they do something quite remarkable. They perform a courtship dance for females, to impress them," Otto told Reuters TV. Jurgen Otto/Handout via REUTERS
Close
3 / 6
While footage of the spider's dances is proving popular online, some female peacock spiders end up eating the colorful males if they are not impressed by the courtship. The discovery of the new spiders means there are now 48 known species, found mostly in southern Australia and which range in size from three to five millimeters. Juveniles measure just half-a-millimetre. Jurgen Otto/Handout via REUTERS

While footage of the spider's dances is proving popular online, some female peacock spiders end up eating the colorful males if they are not impressed by the courtship. The discovery of the new spiders means there are now 48 known species, found...more

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
While footage of the spider's dances is proving popular online, some female peacock spiders end up eating the colorful males if they are not impressed by the courtship. The discovery of the new spiders means there are now 48 known species, found mostly in southern Australia and which range in size from three to five millimeters. Juveniles measure just half-a-millimetre. Jurgen Otto/Handout via REUTERS
Close
4 / 6
The Sydney scientist, who studies mites during the day, developed a passion for the tiny spiders in 2005 after discovering an arachnid on a photograph he took following a bushwalk in Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park, New South Wales. Jurgen Otto/Handout via REUTERS

The Sydney scientist, who studies mites during the day, developed a passion for the tiny spiders in 2005 after discovering an arachnid on a photograph he took following a bushwalk in Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park, New South Wales. Jurgen...more

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
The Sydney scientist, who studies mites during the day, developed a passion for the tiny spiders in 2005 after discovering an arachnid on a photograph he took following a bushwalk in Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park, New South Wales. Jurgen Otto/Handout via REUTERS
Close
5 / 6
Otto said the dancing spiders, who offer no threat to humans, were even proving popular with arachnophobes. "They are harmless, they are cute, they are colorful, they remind people of their own cat. I often compare them with kittens with too many legs, so really people get excited when they see them," he said. "People who hate spiders confess that they actually can't help loving these ones and in time this will just change the opinions people have of spiders, I hope." Jurgen Otto/Handout via REUTERS

Otto said the dancing spiders, who offer no threat to humans, were even proving popular with arachnophobes. "They are harmless, they are cute, they are colorful, they remind people of their own cat. I often compare them with kittens with too many...more

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Otto said the dancing spiders, who offer no threat to humans, were even proving popular with arachnophobes. "They are harmless, they are cute, they are colorful, they remind people of their own cat. I often compare them with kittens with too many legs, so really people get excited when they see them," he said. "People who hate spiders confess that they actually can't help loving these ones and in time this will just change the opinions people have of spiders, I hope." Jurgen Otto/Handout via REUTERS
Close
6 / 6
View Again
View Next
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India this week

India this week

Top India photos from the past week

05 Jun 2016
India kid's fashion week

India kid's fashion week

Our photos of child models as they walk on the ramp at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai.

04 Jun 2016
Horsing around in Appleby

Horsing around in Appleby

An annual horse fair, which has taken place since the 1600's, is underway in Britain's Appleby.

03 Jun 2016
Raiding the Tiger Temple

Raiding the Tiger Temple

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Wildlife authorities find tiger cub carcasses frozen and in jars in Thailand's Tiger Temple, as they seize live animals in response to global...

03 Jun 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast