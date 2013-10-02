New protests in Tahrir Square
A general view shows Cairo's Tahrir Square, during a rally by supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi, October 1, 2013. Mursi supporters protested in Cairo's Tahrir Square on Tuesday for the first time since the army forced him from...more
A general view shows Cairo's Tahrir Square, during a rally by supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi, October 1, 2013. Mursi supporters protested in Cairo's Tahrir Square on Tuesday for the first time since the army forced him from office in July, a Reuters witness said. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A riot police vehicle arrives at Cairo's Tahrir Square, during a protest by supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Riot policemen clash with protesters during a rally in support of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo's Tahrir Square October 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Riot police arrive at Cairo's Tahrir Square, during a protest by supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Riot policemen clash with protesters during a rally in support of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo's Tahrir Square October 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi gesture with the R4BIA symbol during a rally in Cairo's Tahrir Square October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Riot policemen clash with protesters during a rally in support of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo's Tahrir Square October 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi gesture with the R4BIA symbol during a rally in Cairo's Tahrir Square October 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Riot policemen detain a protester during a rally in support of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo's Tahrir Square October 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Riot policemen detain a protester during a rally in support of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo's Tahrir Square October 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany
