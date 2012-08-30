Edition:
Thu Aug 30, 2012

New Samsung Gadgets

<p>People try out the Samsung Galaxy Camera during the Samsung Mobile Unpacked event in Berlin, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

People try out the Samsung Galaxy Camera during the Samsung Mobile Unpacked event in Berlin, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Thursday, August 30, 2012

People try out the Samsung Galaxy Camera during the Samsung Mobile Unpacked event in Berlin, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>A person tests the Samsung Galaxy Camera during the Samsung Mobile Unpacked event in Berlin, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

A person tests the Samsung Galaxy Camera during the Samsung Mobile Unpacked event in Berlin, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Thursday, August 30, 2012

A person tests the Samsung Galaxy Camera during the Samsung Mobile Unpacked event in Berlin, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>JK Shin, President of IT &amp; Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics, presents the new Samsung Galaxy Note II smartphone during the Samsung Mobile Unpacked event in Berlin, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

JK Shin, President of IT & Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics, presents the new Samsung Galaxy Note II smartphone during the Samsung Mobile Unpacked event in Berlin, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Thursday, August 30, 2012

JK Shin, President of IT & Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics, presents the new Samsung Galaxy Note II smartphone during the Samsung Mobile Unpacked event in Berlin, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>Samsung Electronics UK General Manager Damian Cusick presents the new Samsung ATIV S smartphone during the Samsung Mobile Unpacked event in Berlin, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

Samsung Electronics UK General Manager Damian Cusick presents the new Samsung ATIV S smartphone during the Samsung Mobile Unpacked event in Berlin, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Samsung Electronics UK General Manager Damian Cusick presents the new Samsung ATIV S smartphone during the Samsung Mobile Unpacked event in Berlin, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>The new Samsung Galaxy Note II tablet device is pictured during Samsung Mobile Unpacked 2012 event in Berlin's Tempodrom hall ahead of the start of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski </p>

The new Samsung Galaxy Note II tablet device is pictured during Samsung Mobile Unpacked 2012 event in Berlin's Tempodrom hall ahead of the start of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Thursday, August 30, 2012

The new Samsung Galaxy Note II tablet device is pictured during Samsung Mobile Unpacked 2012 event in Berlin's Tempodrom hall ahead of the start of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

