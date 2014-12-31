Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Dec 31, 2014 | 9:05pm IST

New Year Celebrations

People attend New Year celebrations at the Brandenburger Tor gate in Berlin December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

People attend New Year celebrations at the Brandenburger Tor gate in Berlin December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
People attend New Year celebrations at the Brandenburger Tor gate in Berlin December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
1 / 20
A light bulb motif made from LED lights is pictured on the side of the Sydney Harbour Bridge following the annual fireworks display to usher in the new year, early January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A light bulb motif made from LED lights is pictured on the side of the Sydney Harbour Bridge following the annual fireworks display to usher in the new year, early January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
A light bulb motif made from LED lights is pictured on the side of the Sydney Harbour Bridge following the annual fireworks display to usher in the new year, early January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
2 / 20
Spectators on boats are silhouetted as fireworks shower down from the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the annual fireworks display to usher in the new year, early January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Spectators on boats are silhouetted as fireworks shower down from the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the annual fireworks display to usher in the new year, early January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
Spectators on boats are silhouetted as fireworks shower down from the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the annual fireworks display to usher in the new year, early January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
3 / 20
Crowds watch as fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the annual fireworks display January 1, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Crowds watch as fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the annual fireworks display January 1, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
Crowds watch as fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the annual fireworks display January 1, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
4 / 20
Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the annual fireworks display to usher in the new year, early January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the annual fireworks display to usher in the new year, early January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the annual fireworks display to usher in the new year, early January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
5 / 20
Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the annual fireworks display to usher in the new year, early January 1, 2015.REUTERS/Jason Reed

Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the annual fireworks display to usher in the new year, early January 1, 2015.REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the annual fireworks display to usher in the new year, early January 1, 2015.REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
6 / 20
Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the annual fireworks display to usher in the new year, early January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the annual fireworks display to usher in the new year, early January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the annual fireworks display to usher in the new year, early January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
7 / 20
Crowds watch as fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the annual fireworks display January 1, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Crowds watch as fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the annual fireworks display January 1, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
Crowds watch as fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the annual fireworks display January 1, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
8 / 20
Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the annual fireworks display to usher in the new year, early January 1, 2015.REUTERS/Jason Reed

Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the annual fireworks display to usher in the new year, early January 1, 2015.REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the annual fireworks display to usher in the new year, early January 1, 2015.REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
9 / 20
A floating installation of 25,000 wishing spheres line Marina Bay as the city's financial district is seen in the background, ahead of the New Year's Day countdown celebrations, in Singapore December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A floating installation of 25,000 wishing spheres line Marina Bay as the city's financial district is seen in the background, ahead of the New Year's Day countdown celebrations, in Singapore December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
A floating installation of 25,000 wishing spheres line Marina Bay as the city's financial district is seen in the background, ahead of the New Year's Day countdown celebrations, in Singapore December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
10 / 20
A man hangs an "Ema", a wooden plaque with people's wishes or prayers, on a hook during ceremonies bidding farewell to 2014, ahead of New Year's Day, at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man hangs an "Ema", a wooden plaque with people's wishes or prayers, on a hook during ceremonies bidding farewell to 2014, ahead of New Year's Day, at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
A man hangs an "Ema", a wooden plaque with people's wishes or prayers, on a hook during ceremonies bidding farewell to 2014, ahead of New Year's Day, at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
11 / 20
A woman wears a head band displaying 2015 as she waits for the annual New Year fireworks display on Sydney Harbour December 31, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

A woman wears a head band displaying 2015 as she waits for the annual New Year fireworks display on Sydney Harbour December 31, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
A woman wears a head band displaying 2015 as she waits for the annual New Year fireworks display on Sydney Harbour December 31, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
12 / 20
School teachers arrange flower petals in a formation during their New Year's Day celebrations at a school in Ahmedabad December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

School teachers arrange flower petals in a formation during their New Year's Day celebrations at a school in Ahmedabad December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
School teachers arrange flower petals in a formation during their New Year's Day celebrations at a school in Ahmedabad December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
13 / 20
Students form "2015" standing on snow to welcome the upcoming New Year at Shenyang Agriculture University in Shenyang, Liaoning province, December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Students form "2015" standing on snow to welcome the upcoming New Year at Shenyang Agriculture University in Shenyang, Liaoning province, December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
Students form "2015" standing on snow to welcome the upcoming New Year at Shenyang Agriculture University in Shenyang, Liaoning province, December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 20
Students with dragon dance props form "2015" to welcome the upcoming New Year at an art school in Hefei, Anhui province, December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Students with dragon dance props form "2015" to welcome the upcoming New Year at an art school in Hefei, Anhui province, December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
Students with dragon dance props form "2015" to welcome the upcoming New Year at an art school in Hefei, Anhui province, December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 20
Onlookers write and post their New Year wishes on a wishing wall display at a mall in Quezon city, metro Manila December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Onlookers write and post their New Year wishes on a wishing wall display at a mall in Quezon city, metro Manila December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
Onlookers write and post their New Year wishes on a wishing wall display at a mall in Quezon city, metro Manila December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
16 / 20
Images of Terra Cotta Warriors are projected on a building during a light show as part of a New Year countdown celebration rehearsal on The Bund in Shanghai, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Images of Terra Cotta Warriors are projected on a building during a light show as part of a New Year countdown celebration rehearsal on The Bund in Shanghai, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
Images of Terra Cotta Warriors are projected on a building during a light show as part of a New Year countdown celebration rehearsal on The Bund in Shanghai, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 20
A woman applies flowers to the Cal Poly Rose Parade float at Rosemont Pavillion in Pasadena, California December 30, 2014. The 126th Rose Parade will take place on New Years Day in Pasadena. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

A woman applies flowers to the Cal Poly Rose Parade float at Rosemont Pavillion in Pasadena, California December 30, 2014. The 126th Rose Parade will take place on New Years Day in Pasadena. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
A woman applies flowers to the Cal Poly Rose Parade float at Rosemont Pavillion in Pasadena, California December 30, 2014. The 126th Rose Parade will take place on New Years Day in Pasadena. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
18 / 20
Christoph Kohler (L) and Carola Kohler from Freiburg, Germany, wear novelty hats as they prepare to usher in 2015 on New Year's Eve in Sydney, December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Christoph Kohler (L) and Carola Kohler from Freiburg, Germany, wear novelty hats as they prepare to usher in 2015 on New Year's Eve in Sydney, December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
Christoph Kohler (L) and Carola Kohler from Freiburg, Germany, wear novelty hats as they prepare to usher in 2015 on New Year's Eve in Sydney, December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
19 / 20
The Times Square New Year's Eve ball is pictured during a test in New York December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The Times Square New Year's Eve ball is pictured during a test in New York December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
The Times Square New Year's Eve ball is pictured during a test in New York December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Last days in Afghanistan

Last days in Afghanistan

Next Slideshows

Last days in Afghanistan

Last days in Afghanistan

Among U.S. troops at forward operating base Gamberi in Laghman province.

31 Dec 2014
Last days in Afghanistan

Last days in Afghanistan

American troops on mission at forward operating base Gamberi in Afghanistan.

27 Dec 2014
India This Week

India This Week

Some of our best photos from across the country this week.

26 Dec 2014
Christmas in India

Christmas in India

Reuters photographers capture the Christmas spirit in their cameras.

25 Dec 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures