New Year Celebrations
People attend New Year celebrations at the Brandenburger Tor gate in Berlin December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A light bulb motif made from LED lights is pictured on the side of the Sydney Harbour Bridge following the annual fireworks display to usher in the new year, early January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Spectators on boats are silhouetted as fireworks shower down from the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the annual fireworks display to usher in the new year, early January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Crowds watch as fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the annual fireworks display January 1, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the annual fireworks display to usher in the new year, early January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the annual fireworks display to usher in the new year, early January 1, 2015.REUTERS/Jason Reed
Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the annual fireworks display to usher in the new year, early January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Crowds watch as fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the annual fireworks display January 1, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the annual fireworks display to usher in the new year, early January 1, 2015.REUTERS/Jason Reed
A floating installation of 25,000 wishing spheres line Marina Bay as the city's financial district is seen in the background, ahead of the New Year's Day countdown celebrations, in Singapore December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A man hangs an "Ema", a wooden plaque with people's wishes or prayers, on a hook during ceremonies bidding farewell to 2014, ahead of New Year's Day, at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman wears a head band displaying 2015 as she waits for the annual New Year fireworks display on Sydney Harbour December 31, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
School teachers arrange flower petals in a formation during their New Year's Day celebrations at a school in Ahmedabad December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Students form "2015" standing on snow to welcome the upcoming New Year at Shenyang Agriculture University in Shenyang, Liaoning province, December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Students with dragon dance props form "2015" to welcome the upcoming New Year at an art school in Hefei, Anhui province, December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Onlookers write and post their New Year wishes on a wishing wall display at a mall in Quezon city, metro Manila December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Images of Terra Cotta Warriors are projected on a building during a light show as part of a New Year countdown celebration rehearsal on The Bund in Shanghai, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman applies flowers to the Cal Poly Rose Parade float at Rosemont Pavillion in Pasadena, California December 30, 2014. The 126th Rose Parade will take place on New Years Day in Pasadena. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Christoph Kohler (L) and Carola Kohler from Freiburg, Germany, wear novelty hats as they prepare to usher in 2015 on New Year's Eve in Sydney, December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
The Times Square New Year's Eve ball is pictured during a test in New York December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
