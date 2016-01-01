Edition:
Sat Jan 2, 2016

New Year plunge

Participants enter the water during the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day swim at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A man in costume cheers before entering the water during the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day swim at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A swimmer participates in the New Year's Day Loony Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland, Britain January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A woman waves a U.S. flag during the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day swim at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Beach goers celebrate New Year's Day in the paddling pools on the beachfront in Durban, South Africa, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

A man reads a book while waiting to participate in the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day swim at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Maurizio Palmulli of Italy dives into the Tiber River from the Cavour bridge, as part of traditional New Year celebrations in Rome January 1, 2016. Three men dived into the muddy waters of the Tiber from the Cavour bridge, continuing an annual tradition which dates back to 1946. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Some 2,600 swimmers take part in a New Year's Day swimming race to celebrate the arrival of 2016 at a beach in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Participants take part in a New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz , Slovenia, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Swimmers kiss as they leave the water during the New Year's Day Loony Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland, Britain January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Swimmers in fancy dress participate in the New Year's Day swim at Saundersfoot in south Wales, Britain January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Participants take part in a New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz , Slovenia, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

People wearing costumes participate in a traditional New Year's Day swim in Dunkirk, northern France, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A woman jumps from a "mikoshi" or portable shrine as people carry it into the sea during a festival to wish for calm waters in the ocean and good fortune in the new year in Oiso, Kanagawa prefecture, west of Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Participants take part in a New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz , Slovenia, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Swimmers in fancy dress participate in the New Year's Day Loony Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland, Britain January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Swimmers in fancy dress participate in the New Year's Day swim at Saundersfoot in south Wales, Britain January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Swimmers participate in the New Year's Day Loony Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland, Britain January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Local swimmers walk out from the ocean after praying to the sun during sunrise to wish for calm waters and good fortune in the new year in Odawara, Kanagawa prefecture, west of Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

A woman walks into the Pacific Ocean at dawn as she awaits the first sunrise of the new year on Australia's Bondi Beach in Sydney, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

