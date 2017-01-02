New Year plunge
Revellers take part in New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
A local man dives into the water at the seaside to celebrate new year in Qingdao, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
People participate in the annual Polar Bear Plunge in Coney Island, New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Revellers take part in New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
People participate in the annual Polar Bear Plunge in Coney Island, New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Swimmers in fancy dress participate in the New Year's Day Loony Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A man takes part in New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
A man wearing an United States flag themed outfit prepares to participate in the annual Polar Bear Plunge in Coney Island, New York January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Revellers take part in a New Year's dive in Ostend on the North Sea coast in Belgium. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
A man dressed as Santa Claus participates in the annual Polar Bear Plunge in Coney Island, New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Revellers take part in New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Revellers take part in a New Year's dive in Ostend on the North Sea coast in Belgium. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Revellers take part in New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Revellers take part in a New Year's dive in Ostend on the North Sea coast in Belgium. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Swimmers in fancy dress participate in the New Year's Day Loony Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A person wearing a Hillary Clinton mask participates in the annual Polar Bear Plunge in Coney Island, New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People take part in New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Swimmers in fancy costume take part in the New Year's Day swim at Saundersfoot in Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Competitors run towards the sea during the New Year's Day swim at Saundersfoot in Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Revellers take part in New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
