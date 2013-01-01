New Year swims
People wait behind caution tape before taking part in the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Swim in New York's Coney Island January 1, 2013. The Coney Island Polar Bear Club is the oldest winter bathing organization in...more
People wait behind caution tape before taking part in the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Swim in New York's Coney Island January 1, 2013. The Coney Island Polar Bear Club is the oldest winter bathing organization in the U.S. and every New Years Day holds the winter plunge which attracts thousands of participants. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man enters the water while taking part in the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Swim in New York's Coney Island January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man enters the water while taking part in the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Swim in New York's Coney Island January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People enter the water while taking part in the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Swim in New York's Coney Island January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People enter the water while taking part in the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Swim in New York's Coney Island January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man dressed as a penguin enters the water while taking part in the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Swim in New York's Coney Island January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man dressed as a penguin enters the water while taking part in the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Swim in New York's Coney Island January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman exits the water after taking part in the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Swim in New York's Coney Island January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman exits the water after taking part in the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Swim in New York's Coney Island January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Monte Isom of New York screams while taking part in the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Swim in New York's Coney Island January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Monte Isom of New York screams while taking part in the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Swim in New York's Coney Island January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A swimmer with his face painted as the flag of Scotland, reacts as he sits in the water during the New Year's Day Looney Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland January 1, 2013. REUTERS/David Moir
A swimmer with his face painted as the flag of Scotland, reacts as he sits in the water during the New Year's Day Looney Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland January 1, 2013. REUTERS/David Moir
Swimmers in fancy dress participate in the New Year's Day Looney Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland January 1, 2013. REUTERS/David Moir
Swimmers in fancy dress participate in the New Year's Day Looney Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland January 1, 2013. REUTERS/David Moir
Swimmers in fancy dress hold up placards as they participate in the New Year's Day Looney Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland January 1, 2013. REUTERS/David Moir
Swimmers in fancy dress hold up placards as they participate in the New Year's Day Looney Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland January 1, 2013. REUTERS/David Moir
People participate in a traditional New Year's Day swim in front of the famous cliff at Etretat, western France January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
People participate in a traditional New Year's Day swim in front of the famous cliff at Etretat, western France January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
People participate in a traditional New Year's Day swim in front of the famous cliff at Etretat, western France January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
People participate in a traditional New Year's Day swim in front of the famous cliff at Etretat, western France January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Members of the Berliner Seehunde (Berlin Seals) ice swimmers club take a dip in Lake Orankesee during their traditional New Year swimming event in Berlin January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Members of the Berliner Seehunde (Berlin Seals) ice swimmers club take a dip in Lake Orankesee during their traditional New Year swimming event in Berlin January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Members of the Berliner Seehunde (Berlin Seals) ice swimmers club take a dip in Lake Orankesee during their traditional New Year swimming event in Berlin January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Members of the Berliner Seehunde (Berlin Seals) ice swimmers club take a dip in Lake Orankesee during their traditional New Year swimming event in Berlin January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Members of the Berliner Seehunde (Berlin Seals) ice swimmers club prepare to take a dip in Lake Orankesee during their traditional New Year swimming event in Berlin January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Members of the Berliner Seehunde (Berlin Seals) ice swimmers club prepare to take a dip in Lake Orankesee during their traditional New Year swimming event in Berlin January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Next Slideshows
Welcoming 2013 Gangnam Style
South Korean singer PSY performs during new year's celebrations at New York's Times Square.
Life in deserts of India
Snapshots from the deserts of Rajasthan.
Elephant games
The “Elephant Race” kicks off in Nepal, where the mammals take part in a beauty contest and play an exhibition soccer match among other sports.
Delhi gang-rape protests
Police use batons, tear gas and water cannon to turn back thousands in New Delhi as protests intensify against the gang-rape of a woman.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.