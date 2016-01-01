New Year's security
A police officer shouts directions at revelers during New Year celebrations in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
German police secure the main train station in Munich January 1, 2016. German police evacuated two train stations in Munich late on Thursday, saying on Twitter they had received a tip regarding a planned militant attack on New Year's Eve in the...more
French President Francois Hollande (R) and French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve (L) talk to a police officer as they visit security forces near the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris, France, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool
Austrian armed police officers stand in front of Vienna's city hall as Austria's capital ushers in the New Year, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
An Emergency Services Unit officer with a long gun walks on patrol through Times Square during New Year's Eve celebrations in the Manhattan borough of New York December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Policemen clear Madrid's landmark Puerta del Sol square of people before opening it for controlled access by New Year's revellers, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina
German police secure area near the main train station in Munich January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A man is scanned with a wand by a member of the New York Police Department as he tries to enter a penned area of Times Square during New Year's Eve celebrations in the Manhattan borough of New York December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Austrian armed police officers walk on the streets of downtown Vienna as Austria's capital ushers in the New Year, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A woman is checked by security at the site of New Year celebrations at the Brandenburger Tor gate in Berlin, Germany, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
German police block the road near the main train station in Munich January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
People wait in a queue to access Madrid's landmark Puerta del Sol square after it was cleared for controlled access by New Year's revellers, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Belgian police officers patrol on Brussels' Grand Place, December 31, 2015, after Belgian police held three people for questioning on Thursday, as part of an investigation into an alleged plot to carry out an attack in the capital on New Year's Eve....more
Police patrol near the London Eye before New Year's Eve celebrations in London, Britain December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A New York Police Department officer speaks with revelers as they wait for the beginning of New Year's Eve festivities in the Times Square area of New York December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
