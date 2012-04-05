Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Apr 6, 2012 | 3:00am IST

New York Auto Show

<p>A man films aircraft company Terrafugia's flying car, called the Transition, at the 2012 International Auto Show in New York, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A man films aircraft company Terrafugia's flying car, called the Transition, at the 2012 International Auto Show in New York, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, April 06, 2012

A man films aircraft company Terrafugia's flying car, called the Transition, at the 2012 International Auto Show in New York, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
1 / 18
<p>The Terrafugia Transition, a flying car, unfolds its wings at the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

The Terrafugia Transition, a flying car, unfolds its wings at the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Friday, April 06, 2012

The Terrafugia Transition, a flying car, unfolds its wings at the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
2 / 18
<p>The 2013 Toyota Avalon is seen at the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce</p>

The 2013 Toyota Avalon is seen at the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Friday, April 06, 2012

The 2013 Toyota Avalon is seen at the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
3 / 18
<p>The 2013 Dodge Ram pickup truck is seen at the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce</p>

The 2013 Dodge Ram pickup truck is seen at the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Friday, April 06, 2012

The 2013 Dodge Ram pickup truck is seen at the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
4 / 18
<p>Carlos Ghosn, president and CEO of Nissan, speaks in front of an Infiniti LE concept sedan at the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

Carlos Ghosn, president and CEO of Nissan, speaks in front of an Infiniti LE concept sedan at the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Friday, April 06, 2012

Carlos Ghosn, president and CEO of Nissan, speaks in front of an Infiniti LE concept sedan at the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
5 / 18
<p>A 2013 Cadillac SRX Crossover is shown at the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

A 2013 Cadillac SRX Crossover is shown at the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Friday, April 06, 2012

A 2013 Cadillac SRX Crossover is shown at the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
6 / 18
<p>The interior of a 2013 Cadillac SRX Crossover is shown at the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce</p>

The interior of a 2013 Cadillac SRX Crossover is shown at the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Friday, April 06, 2012

The interior of a 2013 Cadillac SRX Crossover is shown at the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
7 / 18
<p>The World Car of the Year trophy is seen amid other trophies at the 2012 New York Auto Show in New York April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

The World Car of the Year trophy is seen amid other trophies at the 2012 New York Auto Show in New York April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Friday, April 06, 2012

The World Car of the Year trophy is seen amid other trophies at the 2012 New York Auto Show in New York April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
8 / 18
<p>Volkswagen designer Oliver Stefani poses with a trophy in front of the Volkswagen Up after the vehicle was announced as the World Car of the Year at the 2012 New York Auto Show in New York April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

Volkswagen designer Oliver Stefani poses with a trophy in front of the Volkswagen Up after the vehicle was announced as the World Car of the Year at the 2012 New York Auto Show in New York April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Friday, April 06, 2012

Volkswagen designer Oliver Stefani poses with a trophy in front of the Volkswagen Up after the vehicle was announced as the World Car of the Year at the 2012 New York Auto Show in New York April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
9 / 18
<p>The Honda Crosstour concept automobile is seen at the 2012 International Auto Show in New York, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

The Honda Crosstour concept automobile is seen at the 2012 International Auto Show in New York, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, April 06, 2012

The Honda Crosstour concept automobile is seen at the 2012 International Auto Show in New York, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
10 / 18
<p>The Nissan NV200 taxi van is inspected by journalists and observers during the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

The Nissan NV200 taxi van is inspected by journalists and observers during the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Friday, April 06, 2012

The Nissan NV200 taxi van is inspected by journalists and observers during the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
11 / 18
<p>The new Acura RLX Concept is introduced during the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

The new Acura RLX Concept is introduced during the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Friday, April 06, 2012

The new Acura RLX Concept is introduced during the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
12 / 18
<p>The 2013 Chrysler SRT Viper is seen at the 2012 International Auto Show in New York April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

The 2013 Chrysler SRT Viper is seen at the 2012 International Auto Show in New York April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, April 06, 2012

The 2013 Chrysler SRT Viper is seen at the 2012 International Auto Show in New York April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
13 / 18
<p>A visitor looks at the BMW i8 plug-in hybrid automobile at the 2012 International Auto Show in New York, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

A visitor looks at the BMW i8 plug-in hybrid automobile at the 2012 International Auto Show in New York, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, April 06, 2012

A visitor looks at the BMW i8 plug-in hybrid automobile at the 2012 International Auto Show in New York, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
14 / 18
<p>The Fisker automotive electric Atlantic sedan logo is seen on the car's tire during its unveiling ahead of the 2012 International Auto Show in New York April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

The Fisker automotive electric Atlantic sedan logo is seen on the car's tire during its unveiling ahead of the 2012 International Auto Show in New York April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Friday, April 06, 2012

The Fisker automotive electric Atlantic sedan logo is seen on the car's tire during its unveiling ahead of the 2012 International Auto Show in New York April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
15 / 18
<p>The BMW i8 plug-in hybrid automobile is seen at the 2012 International Auto Show in New York, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

The BMW i8 plug-in hybrid automobile is seen at the 2012 International Auto Show in New York, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, April 06, 2012

The BMW i8 plug-in hybrid automobile is seen at the 2012 International Auto Show in New York, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
16 / 18
<p>The 2013 Lincoln MKZ automobile is seen during a news conference in New York, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

The 2013 Lincoln MKZ automobile is seen during a news conference in New York, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, April 06, 2012

The 2013 Lincoln MKZ automobile is seen during a news conference in New York, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
17 / 18
<p>A man cleans the floor for an automobile display at the 2012 International Auto Show in New York, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

A man cleans the floor for an automobile display at the 2012 International Auto Show in New York, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, April 06, 2012

A man cleans the floor for an automobile display at the 2012 International Auto Show in New York, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Strange and unusual

Strange and unusual

Next Slideshows

Strange and unusual

Strange and unusual

Our photographers sometimes capture moments that are strange and offbeat. Here's a recent sampling.

06 Apr 2012
Tsunami 'ghost ship'

Tsunami 'ghost ship'

The Japanese fishing vessel Ryou-un Maru is sighted off Alaska.

06 Apr 2012
Rio's biggest slum

Rio's biggest slum

The Rocinha favela overlooks some of Rio's swankiest areas.

05 Apr 2012
Kosher for Passover

Kosher for Passover

Jews around the world prepare for Passover.

05 Apr 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast