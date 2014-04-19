New York Auto Show
2015 Dodge Charger. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Car show models receive instructions before a press event. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Koenigsegg supercar. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Honda Motor's Asimo robot puts on a demonstration for the media. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Jon Hamm poses next to the Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG Coupe. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Members of the media gather around a vintage-styled electric car by The Creative Workshop. Animal advocates hope the electric carriage vehicle will replace horse-drawn carriages in the city in about a year. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A photographer takes pictures of the Creative Workshop prototype electric carriage. Animal advocates hope the electric carriage vehicle will replace horse-drawn carriages in the city in about a year. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Soleil supercar. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man looks at a Kia. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A half cutout of a 2015 Hyundai Genesis. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is seen in the rain. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rolls Royce Ghost II. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Alfa Romeo 4C. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man sits in a driving simulator. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Bentley GT3. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Dodge Challenger. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Porsche 918 Spyder. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A man rides a Ford Renegade driving simulator. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Models stand next to a Jaguar F Type. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Models unveil the 2015 Infiniti Q70. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A man sits in a Mini. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The 2015 Land Rover Discovery Vision Concept. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model stands with a 2015 Chrysler 200. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Lexus IS 250. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model poses with a Dodge Viper. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Fiat 500 L. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
