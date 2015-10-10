New York Comic Con
A person dressed as Hulkbuster walks amongst attendees on day two of New York Comic Con in Manhattan, New York, October 9, 2015. The event draws thousands of costumed fans, panels of pop culture luminaries and features a sprawling floor of vendors...more
(L-R) Melonie DeJesus, Jessica Caamano, Mariaysabel Vega and Nathali Sanabria pose as (L-R) Quicksilver, Magneto, The Scarlet Witch and Polaris October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A person dressed as Venom from Spider-man October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man in a Superman costume enters the subway at the conclusion of day two, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Ken and Lori Caiafa, dressed as Nosferatu and Vampirella, walk through the rain, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Micah Lee dressed as Edwards Scissorhands applies make-up in the men's room, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man in costume uses his cellphone, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Minnie D'moocha poses as Kate Bishop Hawkeye, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kaylessi poses as Harley Quinn October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Crystal Freytes poses as a Great Fairy from Legend of Zelda, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Rachel Temkin poses as Thor October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Destiny Nickelsen (center L) dressed as Mrs. Stay Puft and Dangrrr Doll (center R) dressed as Vampirella October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
New York Comic Con attendees walk through commuters October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Dean Bruno dressed as a male Harley Quinn October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People dressed as Sally from Nightmare before Christmas and the Joker from Batman sit in the food court, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Summer Zhai and Vicky He, dressed as characters from the anime "Love Live!", rest on stairs, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
An attendee dressed as Toy Chica October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
An attendee talks on his cellphone in the food court, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman in costume rides the subway at the conclusion of the first day, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Diego Vargas sits at a table, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A person dressed as a Storm Trooper rides an escalator, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man sorts through confiscated weapons, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man dressed as a Ghostbuster has his shoes shined, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A person in costume rides the escalator, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People in costume walk through the New York Comic Con, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man dressed as Chewbacca from the Star Wars series speaks on his cell phone as he arrives, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man in costume uses his cellphone, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Next Slideshows
Faces of Comic Con
Portraits from New York Comic Con.
Best of Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.
Front row at Chanel
Celebrity guests at the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week.
Fly with Chanel Airlines
Chanel collection highlights from Paris Fashion Week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.