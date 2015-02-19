New York Fashion Week highlights
A model presents a creation during the Anna Sui Fall/Winter 2015 collection show at New York Fashion Week, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A model swings her purse at photographers as she gets into a limo following the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model talks on his cell phone backstage before the Jeremy Scott Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Fashionista Angel Mia Basenova poses for a photo following The Blonds 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models present creations from the Rodarte Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Vogue Edtior-In-Chief Anna Wintour attends the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation from the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation during The Blonds 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models present creations from the Skingraft Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model presents a creation from the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Rag & Bone Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the KTZ Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Prabal Gurung Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Models Maggie Laine, Hollie-May Saker and Jordan Barrett play in a box following the Jeremy Scott Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Clothes are seen backstage before the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Model Amanda Lepore arrives before The Blonds 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models pose before presenting the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2015 collection at the New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. Shunning the traditional catwalk, Mr. Hilfiger instead presented his collection on a mock American football field....more
A model prevents hairspray from being sprayed into her eyes backstage before The Blonds 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models Tao Okamoto and Ming Xi attend the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations from the Jeremy Scott Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Rodarte Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents creations from the 3.1 Phillip Lim Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model presents a creation from the KTZ Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models present creations from the Rag & Bone Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model holds a baby while being made-up backstage before the Vera Wang Fall/Winter 2015 collection show at New York Fashion Week, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model presents a creation from the KTZ Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models present creations during the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models present creations from the Nicopanda Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model presents a creation from the Monique Lhuillier Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model is made up backstage before the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations from the Joyrich Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model presents a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2015 Collection at the New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. Shunning the traditional catwalk, Mr. Hilfiger instead presented his collection on a mock American Football field....more
Models present creations at the Lacoste Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation at the Lacoste Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Next Slideshows
Getting ready for Oscar
Hollywood rolls out the red carpet in preparation for the 87th Academy Awards.
NY Fashion week highlights
Highlights from the catwalk and backstage at New York Fashion Week.
Backstage at NYFW
Off the runway and behind the scenes at New York Fashion Week.
Saturday Night Live 40th anniversary
Alumni and stars celebrate on the red carpet of the special broadcast.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.