New York Fashion Week
Models present creations from the Vivienne Tam Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Models present creations from the Vivienne Tam Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
A model changes with the help of dressers backstage during the Vivienne Tam Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model changes with the help of dressers backstage during the Vivienne Tam Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Tam Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Tam Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
A model presents a creation from the J. Mendel Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the J. Mendel Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Anna Sui Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Anna Sui Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
New York Times photographer, Bill Cunningham, photographs the Nanette Lepore Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
New York Times photographer, Bill Cunningham, photographs the Nanette Lepore Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation from the Anna Sui Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Anna Sui Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation at the Vivienne Tam Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a creation at the Vivienne Tam Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a creation at the Vivienne Tam Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a creation at the Vivienne Tam Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a creation from the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation at the Ports 1961 Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A model presents a creation at the Ports 1961 Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A model presents a creation at the Ports 1961 Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A model presents a creation at the Ports 1961 Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Models present creations at the The Blonds Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Models present creations at the The Blonds Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A model presents a creation at the Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a creation at the Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a creation at the Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a creation at the Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a creation at the Dennis Basso Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation at the Dennis Basso Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model falls while presenting a creation at the Dennis Basso Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model falls while presenting a creation at the Dennis Basso Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models present creations at the PORTS 1961 Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Models present creations at the PORTS 1961 Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Models present creations from the Narciso Rodriguez Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Models present creations from the Narciso Rodriguez Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Designer Betsey Johnson is seen at her show during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Designer Betsey Johnson is seen at her show during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a creation at the Betsey Johnson New York Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a creation at the Betsey Johnson New York Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a creation at the Betsey Johnson New York Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a creation at the Betsey Johnson New York Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Flashes go off for the finale at a presentation of the Naeem Khan Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Flashes go off for the finale at a presentation of the Naeem Khan Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Naeem Khan Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
A model presents a creation from the Naeem Khan Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Models present creations from the J.Crew Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Models present creations from the J.Crew Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Designer Iris Apfel is seen on the runway during the Joanna Mastroianni Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Designer Iris Apfel is seen on the runway during the Joanna Mastroianni Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
A model presents a creation at the Pamella Roland Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation at the Pamella Roland Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation at the Tory Burch New York Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a creation at the Tory Burch New York Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model fixes her shoe as she presents a creation from the Naeem Khan Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
A model fixes her shoe as she presents a creation from the Naeem Khan Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
A model presents a creation at the Betsey Johnson New York Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a creation at the Betsey Johnson New York Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model is prepared before the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model is prepared before the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a creation from the Badgley Mischka Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
A model presents a creation from the Badgley Mischka Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
A model presents a creation at the Diesel Black Gold New York Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a creation at the Diesel Black Gold New York Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a creation at the DKNY Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a creation at the DKNY Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a creation during the Chadwick Bell Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Chadwick Bell Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models chat as they prepare backstage before the Prabal Gurung Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Models chat as they prepare backstage before the Prabal Gurung Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Models present creations from the Bibhu Mohapatra Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Models present creations from the Bibhu Mohapatra Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
A model presents a creation at the Diesel Black Gold New York Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a creation at the Diesel Black Gold New York Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Models present creations from designer Steve J & Yoni P at the Concept Korea Fall/Winter 2012 presentation during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models present creations from designer Steve J & Yoni P at the Concept Korea Fall/Winter 2012 presentation during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Naeem Khan Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
A model presents a creation from the Naeem Khan Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
A model presents a creation at the Tory Burch New York Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a creation at the Tory Burch New York Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Models present creations by the designer Lie Sang Bong at the Concept Korea Fall/Winter 2012 presentation during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models present creations by the designer Lie Sang Bong at the Concept Korea Fall/Winter 2012 presentation during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Vogue editor Anna Wintour is seen at the Jason Wu Fall/Winter 2012 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Vogue editor Anna Wintour is seen at the Jason Wu Fall/Winter 2012 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a creation from the Tracy Reese Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Tracy Reese Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation at the L.A.M.B Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
A model presents a creation at the L.A.M.B Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
A model presents a creation from the Custo Barcelona Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Custo Barcelona Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation during the Time Wieland show during the Fall/Winter 2012 collection shows during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Time Wieland show during the Fall/Winter 2012 collection shows during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation at the Y-3 Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a creation at the Y-3 Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a creation during the Timo Weiland show during the Fall/Winter 2012 collection shows during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Timo Weiland show during the Fall/Winter 2012 collection shows during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation from the Custo Barcelona Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Custo Barcelona Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation during the Timo Weiland show during the Fall/Winter 2012 collection shows at New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Timo Weiland show during the Fall/Winter 2012 collection shows at New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation from Zang Toi Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
A model presents a creation from Zang Toi Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Models are prepared before the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Models are prepared before the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Models present creations at the Rachel Roy Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Models present creations at the Rachel Roy Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model has dye rinsed out of his hair over a garbage bin backstage before the Custo Barcelona show Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model has dye rinsed out of his hair over a garbage bin backstage before the Custo Barcelona show Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation from Carlos Miele Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
A model presents a creation from Carlos Miele Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
A model presents a creation from the Falguni and Shane Peacock Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
A model presents a creation from the Falguni and Shane Peacock Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
A model presents a creation from the Falguni and Shane Peacock Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
A model presents a creation from the Falguni and Shane Peacock Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
A model presents a creation from the Tracy Reese Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Tracy Reese Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation at the Y-3 Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a creation at the Y-3 Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a creation from the Son Jung Wan Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Son Jung Wan Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation at the L.A.M.B Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
A model presents a creation at the L.A.M.B Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
A model presents a creation during the Chadwick Bell Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the Chadwick Bell Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Zelnik
A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Zelnik
A model presents a creation at the Rachel Roy Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a creation at the Rachel Roy Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Zelnik
A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Zelnik
A model presents a creation from the Mara Hoffman Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Mara Hoffman Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Charlotte Ronson Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation from the Charlotte Ronson Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation from the Nicole Miller Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Nicole Miller Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation at the Prabal Gurung Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A model presents a creation at the Prabal Gurung Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A model eats an apple while looking at her phone backstage before a presentation of the Zang Toi Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Zelnik
A model eats an apple while looking at her phone backstage before a presentation of the Zang Toi Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Zelnik
Models sit backstage before the Tibi Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Models sit backstage before the Tibi Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model is prepared backstage before the Tibi Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model is prepared backstage before the Tibi Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a creation at the Alexander Wang Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A model presents a creation at the Alexander Wang Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A model presents a creation from Carlos Miele Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
A model presents a creation from Carlos Miele Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
A model presents a creation from the Cynthia Rowley Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A model presents a creation from the Cynthia Rowley Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A model presents a creation at the Prabal Gurung Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A model presents a creation at the Prabal Gurung Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A model presents a creation at the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a creation at the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a creation from the Lela Rose Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Lela Rose Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Vantan Tokyo Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Zelnik
A model presents a creation from the Vantan Tokyo Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Zelnik
A model presents a creation from the Falguni and Shane Peacock Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
A model presents a creation from the Falguni and Shane Peacock Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
A model presents a creation from the Jill Stuart Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Jill Stuart Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Lacoste Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Lacoste Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Tracy Reese Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Tracy Reese Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation at the Libertine Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a creation at the Libertine Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a creation from the Herve Leger by Max Azria Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Herve Leger by Max Azria Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the BCBG Max Azria Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents a creation from the BCBG Max Azria Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents a creation from the Nicole Miller Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Nicole Miller Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation at the Venexia Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a creation at the Venexia Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a creation at the Venexia Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a creation at the Venexia Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a creation at the Venexia Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a creation at the Venexia Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a creation from the Son Jung Wan Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Son Jung Wan Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model is seen reflected in a mirror while she reads her iPad backstage before the Peter Som Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model is seen reflected in a mirror while she reads her iPad backstage before the Peter Som Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models relax next to a model having his photo taken, before the show at the Duckie Brown Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Models relax next to a model having his photo taken, before the show at the Duckie Brown Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Models have their make up applied backstage before a presentation of the Zang Toi Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Zelnik
Models have their make up applied backstage before a presentation of the Zang Toi Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Zelnik
Models present creations from designer Steve J & Yoni P at the Concept Korea Fall/Winter 2012 presentation during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models present creations from designer Steve J & Yoni P at the Concept Korea Fall/Winter 2012 presentation during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Son Jung Wan Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Son Jung Wan Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Custo Barcelona Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Custo Barcelona Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model prepares backstage before the Custo Barcelona show during the Fall/Winter 2012 collection shows during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model prepares backstage before the Custo Barcelona show during the Fall/Winter 2012 collection shows during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
Spotted at NY Fashion Week
Celebrities at New York Fashion Week.
Berlinale red carpet
Red carpet fashion at the Berlin film festival.
Whitney Houston: 1963 - 2012
The life and career of the famed music legend.
Elle Style Awards
Highlights from the annual awards show in London.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.