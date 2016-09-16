New York Fashion Week
Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents creations from the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models rehearse before presenting creations from the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models present creations from the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model prepares backstage before presenting creations from the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman prepares a model's fingernails backstage before presenting creations from the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rodarte. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents creations from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Tory Burch. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Oscar de la Renta. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents creations from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Oscar de la Renta. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Oscar de la Renta. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Tory Burch. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Oscar de la Renta. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Serena Williams Signature Statement Fall Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour and tennis player Caroline Wozniacki attend the Serena Williams Signature Statement Fall Collection presentation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model walks the runway during rehearsals before presenting the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models look at a board backstage before a presentation of the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model backstage before The Blonds Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A marker for model Gigi Hadid's place backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations during the MAISON the FAUX presentation of CHUBBY CHASER. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models pose during a presentation of the J. Crew Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model is prepared backstage before the MAISON the FAUX presentation of CHUBBY CHASER. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations from the Alexander Wang Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model is interviewed backstage before a presentation of God Save Queens Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A dancer performs before a presentation of the Chromat Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Marlene Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation from Tommy Hilfiger's Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations from The Blonds Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
