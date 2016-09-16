Edition:
Pictures | Fri Sep 16, 2016 | 5:30am IST

New York Fashion Week

Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
Models present creations from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Models present creations from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A model presents creations from the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Models rehearse before presenting creations from the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Models present creations from the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A model prepares backstage before presenting creations from the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
A woman prepares a model's fingernails backstage before presenting creations from the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Rodarte. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
A model presents creations from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
Tory Burch. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Oscar de la Renta. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
A model presents creations from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
Oscar de la Renta. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Oscar de la Renta. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Tory Burch. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Oscar de la Renta. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Serena Williams Signature Statement Fall Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour and tennis player Caroline Wozniacki attend the Serena Williams Signature Statement Fall Collection presentation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
A model walks the runway during rehearsals before presenting the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
Models look at a board backstage before a presentation of the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
A model backstage before The Blonds Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
A marker for model Gigi Hadid's place backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
Models present creations during the MAISON the FAUX presentation of CHUBBY CHASER. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
Models pose during a presentation of the J. Crew Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
A model is prepared backstage before the MAISON the FAUX presentation of CHUBBY CHASER. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Models present creations from the Alexander Wang Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
A model is interviewed backstage before a presentation of God Save Queens Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
A dancer performs before a presentation of the Chromat Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Marlene Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016
Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation from Tommy Hilfiger's Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
Models present creations from The Blonds Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
