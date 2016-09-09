New York fashion week
A model presents a creation from the Marlene Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Adam Selman Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from Natalie Rolt Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models pose backstage before the Spring/Summer 2017 Fashion Palette show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Indian model and acid attack survivor Reshma Quereshi presents a creation from Indian designer Archana Kochhar's Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from Sara Bailes Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Adam Selman Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models prepare backstage before a presentation of the Marlene Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Naomi Campbell arrives to attend a presentation of Tom Ford's Autumn/Winter 2016 collections. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Rooney Mara attends the Cartier Fifth Avenue Mansion Reopening Party at Cartier Mansion. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Cindy Crawford arrives to attend a presentation of Tom Ford's Autumn/Winter 2016 collections. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Karlie Kloss arrives to attend a presentation of Tom Ford's Autumn/Winter 2016 collections. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Anna Wintour arrives to attend a presentation of Tom Ford's Autumn/Winter 2016 collections. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Iman arrives to attend a presentation of Tom Ford's Autumn/Winter 2016 collections. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Chloe Grace Moretz attends the Cartier Fifth Avenue Mansion Reopening Party at Cartier Mansion. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Alicia Keys arrives to attend a presentation of Tom Ford's Autumn/Winter 2016 collections. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Katie Holmes attends the Cartier Fifth Avenue Mansion Reopening Party at Cartier Mansion. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Musician Ellie Goulding attends the Cartier Fifth Avenue Mansion Reopening Party at Cartier Mansion. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Sienna Miller attends the Cartier Fifth Avenue Mansion Reopening Party at Cartier Mansion. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Zayn Malik arrives to attend a presentation of Tom Ford's Autumn/Winter 2016 collections. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor John Hamm arrives to attend a presentation of Tom Ford's Autumn/Winter 2016 collections. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents creations from God Save Queens Spring/Summer 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Attendees watch as a model presents creations from God Save Queens Spring/Summer 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents creations from God Save Queens Spring/Summer 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents creations from God Save Queens Spring/Summer 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models present creations from God Save Queens Spring/Summer 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model prepares backstage before a presentation of God Save Queens Spring/Summer 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model is interviewed backstage before a presentation of God Save Queens Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
