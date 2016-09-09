Edition:
New York fashion week

A model presents a creation from the Marlene Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Adam Selman Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from Natalie Rolt Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models pose backstage before the Spring/Summer 2017 Fashion Palette show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Indian model and acid attack survivor Reshma Quereshi presents a creation from Indian designer Archana Kochhar's Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from Sara Bailes Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Adam Selman Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models prepare backstage before a presentation of the Marlene Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Model Naomi Campbell arrives to attend a presentation of Tom Ford's Autumn/Winter 2016 collections. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Rooney Mara attends the Cartier Fifth Avenue Mansion Reopening Party at Cartier Mansion. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Cindy Crawford arrives to attend a presentation of Tom Ford's Autumn/Winter 2016 collections. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Model Karlie Kloss arrives to attend a presentation of Tom Ford's Autumn/Winter 2016 collections. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Anna Wintour arrives to attend a presentation of Tom Ford's Autumn/Winter 2016 collections. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Model Iman arrives to attend a presentation of Tom Ford's Autumn/Winter 2016 collections. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Chloe Grace Moretz attends the Cartier Fifth Avenue Mansion Reopening Party at Cartier Mansion. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Alicia Keys arrives to attend a presentation of Tom Ford's Autumn/Winter 2016 collections. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Katie Holmes attends the Cartier Fifth Avenue Mansion Reopening Party at Cartier Mansion. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Musician Ellie Goulding attends the Cartier Fifth Avenue Mansion Reopening Party at Cartier Mansion. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Actress Sienna Miller attends the Cartier Fifth Avenue Mansion Reopening Party at Cartier Mansion. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Zayn Malik arrives to attend a presentation of Tom Ford's Autumn/Winter 2016 collections. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actor John Hamm arrives to attend a presentation of Tom Ford's Autumn/Winter 2016 collections. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents creations from God Save Queens Spring/Summer 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Attendees watch as a model presents creations from God Save Queens Spring/Summer 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents creations from God Save Queens Spring/Summer 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents creations from God Save Queens Spring/Summer 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Models present creations from God Save Queens Spring/Summer 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model prepares backstage before a presentation of God Save Queens Spring/Summer 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model is interviewed backstage before a presentation of God Save Queens Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

