New York Fashion Week street style
Sara Bender stands in Lincoln Center during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Student Komugi Kasahara of Fukuoka, Japan, attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Editor Joseph Gualtiere of New York attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Student Eirini M. Pyrpyri of Athens, Greece, attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Designer Prajje Jean-Baptiste of Haiti attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Newly crowned Miss New York Candace Kendall of Rochester, New York, attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Designer Sasha Iastremska of Kiev, Ukraine, attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Web developer Curtis Laraque of New York attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Buyer Amy Chacksfield of Cincinnati, Ohio, attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Designer Yuriy Zubarev of Washington D.C. attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model Rachel Hilbert of Rochester, New York, attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Singer Chosen Wilkins attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Self-employed Arlene Speranza of New Jersey and her daughter Amanda Speranza, a counselor in Queens, attend New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Ashley Garner poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2014. Garner, from Miami, is attending her first fashion week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Weiyi Guan poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2014. Guan, from China, is attending her second fashion week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Devon Nuszer poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2014. Nuszer, from New York, has attended "many" fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Jazzy Schutt poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. Schutt, from Colorado, is attending her second fashion week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Tess Money poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Money, from New York , has attended "a few" fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Stella Rose poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Rose, from New York, has attended four previous fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Amy Vandoran poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Vandoran, from Florida, has attended five previous fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Sara Bender poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Bender, from Florida, has attended "a lot" of fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Charlotte Bridgeman poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Bridgeman, from Australia, is attending her second fashion week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Cassandra de la Vega poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. De le Vega, from Mexico, has attended five fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman who gave her name as Modiste poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Modiste, from Miami, has attended "too many to count" fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Ni'ma Ford poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Ford, from New York, has been attending fashion weeks since 2008. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Julia Lang poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Lang, from Berlin, has attended "many, many, many" fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
