New York in the dark
A food cart is the only light in a neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People gather around a campfire to keep warm in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in the lower east side in New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Steam rises from out of a vent in the middle of a blackout in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People charge their cell phones at a generator supplied by a local theatre troupe in the Lower East Village in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Women sit in a bar lit by candlelight in the Lower East Village in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Soldiers from the National Guard man a checkpoint to keep people out of the community of Monmouth Beach and Sea Bright, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman uses a pay phone in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in the Lower East Village in New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Members of the fire department arrive to extinguish a campfire built by people to keep warm in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in the lower east side in New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Joseph Leader, vice president and chief maintenance officer of New York City Transit and Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA), stands in a flooded stairwell which leads down to a platform beneath street level at the flooded South Ferry-Whitehall...more
Manager Devin Vilardi wears a headlamp while doing paperwork at Professor Thom's bar, that is still serving drinks even though they have no power, in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A security guard walks through a flooded street in the financial district of Manhattan, New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The skyline of lower Manhattan sits in darkness after a preventive power outage caused by Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A woman buys a flashlight in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People ride a bus through Union Square Park in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People congregate in front of a building that still has wireless internet access in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A blacked out New York City skyline is seen from Brooklyn, New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Gary He
People line up to buy food from a cart in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An apartment complex in Coney Island stands without power following mass blackouts following last night's Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Patrons drink at a bar that has no power and is only using candlelight in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A ConEd worker works to restore power in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People line up to buy food from a cart in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People sit in Professor Thom's bar, which is still serving drinks even though they have no power, in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People take photos on a darkened flooded street during a blackout in Chelsea believed to be caused by rising river waters as Hurricane Sandy made its approach in New York October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Residents, lit by police vehicles, stand outside their homes during a power outage in Lower Manhattan, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A view of a housing building in Manhattan's East Village hit by blackouts due to a power outage from rising waters as Hurricane Sandy makes its approach in New York October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The skyline of lower Manhattan sits in darkness after a preventive power outage in New York October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Customers and staff ride out Hurricane Sandy together by candle light at the Greenwich Village restaurant French Roast in New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Ambulances line First Avenue in anticipation of patients being evacuated from New York University Tisch Hospital due to a power outage as Hurricane Sandy makes its approach in New York October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man stands near floodwaters near the Brooklyn waterfront in New York October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
People are lit up from the lights of an FDNY fire truck in the lower East Side of New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Flood waters brought on by Hurricane Sandy over run a car in New York's lower east side, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Paramedics evacuate patients from New York University Tisch Hospital due to a power outage as Hurricane Sandy makes its approach in New York October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
