Pictures | Thu Nov 1, 2012 | 10:30pm IST

New York in the dark

<p>A food cart is the only light in a neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A food cart is the only light in a neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Thursday, November 01, 2012

<p>People gather around a campfire to keep warm in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in the lower east side in New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

People gather around a campfire to keep warm in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in the lower east side in New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 01, 2012

People gather around a campfire to keep warm in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in the lower east side in New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Steam rises from out of a vent in the middle of a blackout in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Steam rises from out of a vent in the middle of a blackout in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Steam rises from out of a vent in the middle of a blackout in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>People charge their cell phones at a generator supplied by a local theatre troupe in the Lower East Village in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

People charge their cell phones at a generator supplied by a local theatre troupe in the Lower East Village in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 01, 2012

People charge their cell phones at a generator supplied by a local theatre troupe in the Lower East Village in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Women sit in a bar lit by candlelight in the Lower East Village in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Women sit in a bar lit by candlelight in the Lower East Village in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Women sit in a bar lit by candlelight in the Lower East Village in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Soldiers from the National Guard man a checkpoint to keep people out of the community of Monmouth Beach and Sea Bright, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Soldiers from the National Guard man a checkpoint to keep people out of the community of Monmouth Beach and Sea Bright, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Soldiers from the National Guard man a checkpoint to keep people out of the community of Monmouth Beach and Sea Bright, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A woman uses a pay phone in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in the Lower East Village in New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A woman uses a pay phone in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in the Lower East Village in New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 01, 2012

A woman uses a pay phone in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in the Lower East Village in New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Members of the fire department arrive to extinguish a campfire built by people to keep warm in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in the lower east side in New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Members of the fire department arrive to extinguish a campfire built by people to keep warm in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in the lower east side in New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Members of the fire department arrive to extinguish a campfire built by people to keep warm in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in the lower east side in New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Joseph Leader, vice president and chief maintenance officer of New York City Transit and Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA), stands in a flooded stairwell which leads down to a platform beneath street level at the flooded South Ferry-Whitehall Subway Terminal, which serves the 1, R and N subway lines, in lower Manhattan October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Joseph Leader, vice president and chief maintenance officer of New York City Transit and Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA), stands in a flooded stairwell which leads down to a platform beneath street level at the flooded South Ferry-Whitehall...more

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Joseph Leader, vice president and chief maintenance officer of New York City Transit and Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA), stands in a flooded stairwell which leads down to a platform beneath street level at the flooded South Ferry-Whitehall Subway Terminal, which serves the 1, R and N subway lines, in lower Manhattan October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Manager Devin Vilardi wears a headlamp while doing paperwork at Professor Thom's bar, that is still serving drinks even though they have no power, in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Manager Devin Vilardi wears a headlamp while doing paperwork at Professor Thom's bar, that is still serving drinks even though they have no power, in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Manager Devin Vilardi wears a headlamp while doing paperwork at Professor Thom's bar, that is still serving drinks even though they have no power, in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>A security guard walks through a flooded street in the financial district of Manhattan, New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

A security guard walks through a flooded street in the financial district of Manhattan, New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, November 01, 2012

A security guard walks through a flooded street in the financial district of Manhattan, New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>The skyline of lower Manhattan sits in darkness after a preventive power outage caused by Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

The skyline of lower Manhattan sits in darkness after a preventive power outage caused by Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, November 01, 2012

The skyline of lower Manhattan sits in darkness after a preventive power outage caused by Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>A woman buys a flashlight in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A woman buys a flashlight in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 01, 2012

A woman buys a flashlight in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>People ride a bus through Union Square Park in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

People ride a bus through Union Square Park in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, November 01, 2012

People ride a bus through Union Square Park in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>People congregate in front of a building that still has wireless internet access in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

People congregate in front of a building that still has wireless internet access in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, November 01, 2012

People congregate in front of a building that still has wireless internet access in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>A blacked out New York City skyline is seen from Brooklyn, New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Gary He </p>

A blacked out New York City skyline is seen from Brooklyn, New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Gary He

Thursday, November 01, 2012

A blacked out New York City skyline is seen from Brooklyn, New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Gary He

<p>People line up to buy food from a cart in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

People line up to buy food from a cart in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 01, 2012

People line up to buy food from a cart in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>An apartment complex in Coney Island stands without power following mass blackouts following last night's Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

An apartment complex in Coney Island stands without power following mass blackouts following last night's Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, November 01, 2012

An apartment complex in Coney Island stands without power following mass blackouts following last night's Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>Patrons drink at a bar that has no power and is only using candlelight in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Patrons drink at a bar that has no power and is only using candlelight in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Patrons drink at a bar that has no power and is only using candlelight in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A ConEd worker works to restore power in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A ConEd worker works to restore power in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 01, 2012

A ConEd worker works to restore power in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>People line up to buy food from a cart in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

People line up to buy food from a cart in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 01, 2012

People line up to buy food from a cart in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>People sit in Professor Thom's bar, which is still serving drinks even though they have no power, in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

People sit in Professor Thom's bar, which is still serving drinks even though they have no power, in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, November 01, 2012

People sit in Professor Thom's bar, which is still serving drinks even though they have no power, in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>People take photos on a darkened flooded street during a blackout in Chelsea believed to be caused by rising river waters as Hurricane Sandy made its approach in New York October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

People take photos on a darkened flooded street during a blackout in Chelsea believed to be caused by rising river waters as Hurricane Sandy made its approach in New York October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, November 01, 2012

People take photos on a darkened flooded street during a blackout in Chelsea believed to be caused by rising river waters as Hurricane Sandy made its approach in New York October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>Residents, lit by police vehicles, stand outside their homes during a power outage in Lower Manhattan, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

Residents, lit by police vehicles, stand outside their homes during a power outage in Lower Manhattan, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Residents, lit by police vehicles, stand outside their homes during a power outage in Lower Manhattan, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>A view of a housing building in Manhattan's East Village hit by blackouts due to a power outage from rising waters as Hurricane Sandy makes its approach in New York October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A view of a housing building in Manhattan's East Village hit by blackouts due to a power outage from rising waters as Hurricane Sandy makes its approach in New York October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, November 01, 2012

A view of a housing building in Manhattan's East Village hit by blackouts due to a power outage from rising waters as Hurricane Sandy makes its approach in New York October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>The skyline of lower Manhattan sits in darkness after a preventive power outage in New York October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

The skyline of lower Manhattan sits in darkness after a preventive power outage in New York October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, November 01, 2012

The skyline of lower Manhattan sits in darkness after a preventive power outage in New York October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>Customers and staff ride out Hurricane Sandy together by candle light at the Greenwich Village restaurant French Roast in New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Customers and staff ride out Hurricane Sandy together by candle light at the Greenwich Village restaurant French Roast in New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Customers and staff ride out Hurricane Sandy together by candle light at the Greenwich Village restaurant French Roast in New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>Ambulances line First Avenue in anticipation of patients being evacuated from New York University Tisch Hospital due to a power outage as Hurricane Sandy makes its approach in New York October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Ambulances line First Avenue in anticipation of patients being evacuated from New York University Tisch Hospital due to a power outage as Hurricane Sandy makes its approach in New York October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Ambulances line First Avenue in anticipation of patients being evacuated from New York University Tisch Hospital due to a power outage as Hurricane Sandy makes its approach in New York October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>A man stands near floodwaters near the Brooklyn waterfront in New York October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

A man stands near floodwaters near the Brooklyn waterfront in New York October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, November 01, 2012

A man stands near floodwaters near the Brooklyn waterfront in New York October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>People are lit up from the lights of an FDNY fire truck in the lower East Side of New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

People are lit up from the lights of an FDNY fire truck in the lower East Side of New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, November 01, 2012

People are lit up from the lights of an FDNY fire truck in the lower East Side of New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>Flood waters brought on by Hurricane Sandy over run a car in New York's lower east side, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Flood waters brought on by Hurricane Sandy over run a car in New York's lower east side, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Flood waters brought on by Hurricane Sandy over run a car in New York's lower east side, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>Paramedics evacuate patients from New York University Tisch Hospital due to a power outage as Hurricane Sandy makes its approach in New York October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Paramedics evacuate patients from New York University Tisch Hospital due to a power outage as Hurricane Sandy makes its approach in New York October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Paramedics evacuate patients from New York University Tisch Hospital due to a power outage as Hurricane Sandy makes its approach in New York October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NYC closed

NYC closed

