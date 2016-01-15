Edition:
New York, New York

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
A couple embrace as they stand on the Brooklyn Bridge at dusk in New York June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
1 / 20
Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Children play with adults near the entrance to Mount Sinai United Christian Church, where an Interfaith Prayer Service for Healing and Reconciliation is held in memory for the late Eric Garner, in the Staten Island borough of New York July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
2 / 20
Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
Orthodox Jewish men try to cross Bedford Avenue in the Williamsburg section of the Brooklyn borough in front of former professional road racing cyclist Laurent Jalabert (runner in black ) of France, during the 2015 New York City Marathon in New York, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
3 / 20
Traders talk to a young boy on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, November 27, 2015. Traders traditionally bring their kids to work for half day of trading on the Friday after Thanksgiving holiday. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2015
Traders talk to a young boy on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, November 27, 2015. Traders traditionally bring their kids to work for half day of trading on the Friday after Thanksgiving holiday. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
4 / 20
Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
A woman takes a selfie on the red steps of the TKTS ticket booth at Times Square in New York March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
5 / 20
Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Activists with the Center for Popular Democracy protest a likely increase in the interest rate by the Federal Reserve in front of the Federal Reserve bank in New York, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
6 / 20
Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
People enjoy a sunny day at Central Park in New York July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
7 / 20
Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
People clamor to take photos of the effect known as "Manhattanhenge", but were thwarted by clouds from seeing the sunset, in the Manhattan borough New York May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
8 / 20
Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
A worker talks on his mobile phone in a workshop in the Willets Point area of Queens in New York October 26, 2015. Willets Point, also known as the Iron Triangle, is an industrial precinct that sits in the shadow of Citi Field, home of the New York Mets baseball team. Many businesses within Willets Point employ a largely immigrant workforce. The area features a large number of corrugated iron structures and, according to the New York City Economic Development Corporation, floods easily due to geography and limited storm water infrastructure. Willets Point tenants have been fighting the City of New York, who wish to carry out further relocations of businesses in the precinct and redevelop the area, local media sources reported. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
9 / 20
Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Dunia Sibomana, 8, who was attacked two years ago by a chimpanzees in his village in the Democratic Republic of Congo, rides on a toy car at Stony Brook Children's Hospital in Stony Brook, New York January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
10 / 20
Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
A man stands in falling snow on West 42nd street in Times Square in New York, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
11 / 20
Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
A street performer jumps in the air inside Central Park as the colors of autumn become more prevalent in New York, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
12 / 20
Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2016
People lay in confetti following New Year celebrations in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
13 / 20
Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Deke Breuer feeds his dog Cahlupa some lasagna in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York, September 4, 2015. Breuer, originally from Detroit, has been living and traveling for the last few years and has taught his dog many tricks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
14 / 20
Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
A man with no pants rides the subway during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
15 / 20
Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
A participant rests while people take part in the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in Brooklyn, New York, June 20, 2015. The annual parade, founded in 1983, seeks to bring mythology to life for residents, create confidence in the district and to allow artistic self-expression in public, according to the parade's website. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
16 / 20
Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
A woman who gave her name as Cynthia and was pushing an overloaded grocery cart through downtown Brooklyn, stands after speaking with volunteers for the Department of Homeless Services survey count in the Brooklyn borough of New York February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
17 / 20
Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
Shoppers enter the Herald Square Subway station after early morning Black Friday Shopping in New York November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
18 / 20
Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Law enforcement officers stand, with some turning their backs, as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks on a monitor outside the funeral for NYPD officer Wenjian Liu in the Brooklyn borough of New York January 4, 2015. Tens of thousands of law enforcement officers from across the country gathered for the funeral of the second of two New York City policemen killed in an ambush that galvanized critics of Mayor de Blasio. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
19 / 20
Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Olympic gold medal ice dancers Meryl Davis (R) and Charlie White skate on The Rink at Rockefeller Center as the first skaters to kick off the winter season as the rink is now open to the public in the Manhattan borough of New York October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
20 / 20
