Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri May 20, 2016 | 11:30pm IST

New York pets

Henry, an African spurred tortoise, walks in the grass of Central Park as his walker Amalia McCallister sits in New York, U.S., May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Henry, an African spurred tortoise, walks in the grass of Central Park as his walker Amalia McCallister sits in New York, U.S., May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Henry, an African spurred tortoise, walks in the grass of Central Park as his walker Amalia McCallister sits in New York, U.S., May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
1 / 10
Cyrus Fakroddin and his pet goat Cocoa take a taxi ride in New York, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Cyrus Fakroddin and his pet goat Cocoa take a taxi ride in New York, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2012
Cyrus Fakroddin and his pet goat Cocoa take a taxi ride in New York, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Close
2 / 10
Handler Jorge Garcia-Bengochea holds Honor, a miniature therapy horse from Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, as they are greeted by a child outside Kravis Children's Hospital at Mount Sinai in the Manhattan borough of New York City, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Handler Jorge Garcia-Bengochea holds Honor, a miniature therapy horse from Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, as they are greeted by a child outside Kravis Children's Hospital at Mount Sinai in the Manhattan borough of New York City, March 16,...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
Handler Jorge Garcia-Bengochea holds Honor, a miniature therapy horse from Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, as they are greeted by a child outside Kravis Children's Hospital at Mount Sinai in the Manhattan borough of New York City, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
3 / 10
Deke Breuer feeds his dog Cahlupa some lasagna in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York, September 4, 2015. Breuer, originally from Detroit, have been living and traveling for the last few years and has taught his dog many tricks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Deke Breuer feeds his dog Cahlupa some lasagna in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York, September 4, 2015. Breuer, originally from Detroit, have been living and traveling for the last few years and has taught his dog many tricks....more

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Deke Breuer feeds his dog Cahlupa some lasagna in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York, September 4, 2015. Breuer, originally from Detroit, have been living and traveling for the last few years and has taught his dog many tricks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 10
A man eats a sausage as his pet rat rests on his shoulder at Union Square in New York, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A man eats a sausage as his pet rat rests on his shoulder at Union Square in New York, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2013
A man eats a sausage as his pet rat rests on his shoulder at Union Square in New York, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
5 / 10
A man with a cat on his head walks outside 71 Broadway in lower Manhattan in New York City May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man with a cat on his head walks outside 71 Broadway in lower Manhattan in New York City May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2011
A man with a cat on his head walks outside 71 Broadway in lower Manhattan in New York City May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
6 / 10
Resident Chris Roland walks his pet turtles Cindy (L) and Kuka up Madison Avenue in the Upper East Side of the Manhattan borough of New York September 4, 2014. Roland has had the turtles for years and walks them daily he said. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Resident Chris Roland walks his pet turtles Cindy (L) and Kuka up Madison Avenue in the Upper East Side of the Manhattan borough of New York September 4, 2014. Roland has had the turtles for years and walks them daily he said. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, September 05, 2014
Resident Chris Roland walks his pet turtles Cindy (L) and Kuka up Madison Avenue in the Upper East Side of the Manhattan borough of New York September 4, 2014. Roland has had the turtles for years and walks them daily he said. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
7 / 10
Jason Loewenstein cleans up after his pet pig, Emmett, while taking the animal for a walk in New York March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Jason Loewenstein cleans up after his pet pig, Emmett, while taking the animal for a walk in New York March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, March 09, 2012
Jason Loewenstein cleans up after his pet pig, Emmett, while taking the animal for a walk in New York March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 10
A pet is blessed during the "Blessing of the Animals" at the Christ Church United Methodist in Manhattan December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

A pet is blessed during the "Blessing of the Animals" at the Christ Church United Methodist in Manhattan December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
A pet is blessed during the "Blessing of the Animals" at the Christ Church United Methodist in Manhattan December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
9 / 10
French bulldog Watson is wheeled to a ring for judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in the Manhattan borough of New York City, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

French bulldog Watson is wheeled to a ring for judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in the Manhattan borough of New York City, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
French bulldog Watson is wheeled to a ring for judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in the Manhattan borough of New York City, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Indian summer

Indian summer

Next Slideshows

Indian summer

Indian summer

As India braces for the summer season, here are our photos showing glimpses of daily life under the sizzling sun.

20 May 2016
Clowning around in El Salvador

Clowning around in El Salvador

Clowns congregate in San Salvador for the Central America Clown Convention.

19 May 2016
India assembly elections

India assembly elections

Five states are electing new legislatures.

19 May 2016
Post-it war

Post-it war

Companies have started what is being called a "Post-it note war" with employees creating colorful images on their windows with Post-it notes in New York.

19 May 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast