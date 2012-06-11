Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jun 12, 2012 | 12:05am IST

New York's Boatel

<p>Artist Angie Kang prepares a boat for guests to use at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. The Boatel, an artist-run hotel built out of more than a dozen discarded boats at Marina 59 in Far Rockaway, offers a sanctuary from nearby John F. Kennedy International Airport and the buzz of New York City. Since opening last year, the hotel has been booked most weekends in the summer. A one-night stay costs $55 to $100, and profits go to support a small but thriving art community. REUTERS/Allison Joyce</p>

Artist Angie Kang prepares a boat for guests to use at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. The Boatel, an artist-run hotel built out of more than a dozen discarded boats at Marina 59 in Far Rockaway, offers a sanctuary from nearby John F. Kennedy...more

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Artist Angie Kang prepares a boat for guests to use at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. The Boatel, an artist-run hotel built out of more than a dozen discarded boats at Marina 59 in Far Rockaway, offers a sanctuary from nearby John F. Kennedy International Airport and the buzz of New York City. Since opening last year, the hotel has been booked most weekends in the summer. A one-night stay costs $55 to $100, and profits go to support a small but thriving art community. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
1 / 20
<p>An airplane flies over head as a series of boats comprising of the Boatel are seen docked at a pier in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce</p>

An airplane flies over head as a series of boats comprising of the Boatel are seen docked at a pier in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

An airplane flies over head as a series of boats comprising of the Boatel are seen docked at a pier in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
2 / 20
<p>A guest jumps into the waters along the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce</p>

A guest jumps into the waters along the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

A guest jumps into the waters along the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
3 / 20
<p>Guest enjoy their drinks while floating along the waters of the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce</p>

Guest enjoy their drinks while floating along the waters of the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Guest enjoy their drinks while floating along the waters of the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
4 / 20
<p>A projection screen is seen on the banks as guests swim and float in waters along the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce</p>

A projection screen is seen on the banks as guests swim and float in waters along the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

A projection screen is seen on the banks as guests swim and float in waters along the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
5 / 20
<p>A guest uses a paddle board in the waters along the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce</p>

A guest uses a paddle board in the waters along the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

A guest uses a paddle board in the waters along the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
6 / 20
<p>A chair sits at the end of a pier at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce</p>

A chair sits at the end of a pier at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

A chair sits at the end of a pier at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
7 / 20
<p>A man spins a basketball while walking down a pier at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce</p>

A man spins a basketball while walking down a pier at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

A man spins a basketball while walking down a pier at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
8 / 20
<p>A neon sign hangs at the bait and tackle shop that houses the reception desk of the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce</p>

A neon sign hangs at the bait and tackle shop that houses the reception desk of the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

A neon sign hangs at the bait and tackle shop that houses the reception desk of the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
9 / 20
<p>Guests share a laugh inside a boat at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce</p>

Guests share a laugh inside a boat at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Guests share a laugh inside a boat at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
10 / 20
<p>A guest stands in a boat at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce</p>

A guest stands in a boat at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

A guest stands in a boat at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
11 / 20
<p>Guests share a laugh while socializing on their boat at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce</p>

Guests share a laugh while socializing on their boat at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Guests share a laugh while socializing on their boat at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
12 / 20
<p>A movie is projected on a screen for guests staying on boats at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce</p>

A movie is projected on a screen for guests staying on boats at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

A movie is projected on a screen for guests staying on boats at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
13 / 20
<p>Guests dance in a common area along a pier at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce</p>

Guests dance in a common area along a pier at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Guests dance in a common area along a pier at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
14 / 20
<p>Guests eat and mingle in a common area at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce</p>

Guests eat and mingle in a common area at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Guests eat and mingle in a common area at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
15 / 20
<p>Guests get together for drinks in the cabin of a boat during a downpour at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce</p>

Guests get together for drinks in the cabin of a boat during a downpour at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Guests get together for drinks in the cabin of a boat during a downpour at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
16 / 20
<p>Guests socialize in a common area along a pier of the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce</p>

Guests socialize in a common area along a pier of the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Guests socialize in a common area along a pier of the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
17 / 20
<p>Guests play with props during a party along a pier at the Boatell in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce</p>

Guests play with props during a party along a pier at the Boatell in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Guests play with props during a party along a pier at the Boatell in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
18 / 20
<p>Guests mingle at an outdoor area at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce</p>

Guests mingle at an outdoor area at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Guests mingle at an outdoor area at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
19 / 20
<p>Guests sign-in at the reception desk of the Boatel located in a bait and tackle shop in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce</p>

Guests sign-in at the reception desk of the Boatel located in a bait and tackle shop in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Guests sign-in at the reception desk of the Boatel located in a bait and tackle shop in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Extreme bike race

Extreme bike race

Next Slideshows

Extreme bike race

Extreme bike race

Motocross riders compete in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race during the Erzberg Rodeo in Austria.

11 Jun 2012
Homeless in Spain

Homeless in Spain

A Spanish family is evicted from their rental apartment and forced to live on the street, after the sole breadwinner lost her job and couldn't pay for the...

11 Jun 2012
Olympic torch relay

Olympic torch relay

Crowds gather to watch as the Olympic flame makes its journey across the UK.

11 Jun 2012
IIFA Awards 2012

IIFA Awards 2012

Bollywood stars gather in Singapore for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards ceremony.

10 Jun 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast