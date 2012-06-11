New York's Boatel

Artist Angie Kang prepares a boat for guests to use at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. The Boatel, an artist-run hotel built out of more than a dozen discarded boats at Marina 59 in Far Rockaway, offers a sanctuary from nearby John F. Kennedy International Airport and the buzz of New York City. Since opening last year, the hotel has been booked most weekends in the summer. A one-night stay costs $55 to $100, and profits go to support a small but thriving art community. REUTERS/Allison Joyce