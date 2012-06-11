New York's Boatel
Artist Angie Kang prepares a boat for guests to use at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. The Boatel, an artist-run hotel built out of more than a dozen discarded boats at Marina 59 in Far Rockaway, offers a sanctuary from nearby John F. Kennedy...more
Artist Angie Kang prepares a boat for guests to use at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. The Boatel, an artist-run hotel built out of more than a dozen discarded boats at Marina 59 in Far Rockaway, offers a sanctuary from nearby John F. Kennedy International Airport and the buzz of New York City. Since opening last year, the hotel has been booked most weekends in the summer. A one-night stay costs $55 to $100, and profits go to support a small but thriving art community. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
An airplane flies over head as a series of boats comprising of the Boatel are seen docked at a pier in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
An airplane flies over head as a series of boats comprising of the Boatel are seen docked at a pier in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A guest jumps into the waters along the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A guest jumps into the waters along the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Guest enjoy their drinks while floating along the waters of the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Guest enjoy their drinks while floating along the waters of the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A projection screen is seen on the banks as guests swim and float in waters along the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A projection screen is seen on the banks as guests swim and float in waters along the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A guest uses a paddle board in the waters along the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A guest uses a paddle board in the waters along the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A chair sits at the end of a pier at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A chair sits at the end of a pier at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A man spins a basketball while walking down a pier at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A man spins a basketball while walking down a pier at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A neon sign hangs at the bait and tackle shop that houses the reception desk of the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A neon sign hangs at the bait and tackle shop that houses the reception desk of the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Guests share a laugh inside a boat at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Guests share a laugh inside a boat at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A guest stands in a boat at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A guest stands in a boat at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Guests share a laugh while socializing on their boat at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Guests share a laugh while socializing on their boat at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A movie is projected on a screen for guests staying on boats at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A movie is projected on a screen for guests staying on boats at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Guests dance in a common area along a pier at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Guests dance in a common area along a pier at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Guests eat and mingle in a common area at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Guests eat and mingle in a common area at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Guests get together for drinks in the cabin of a boat during a downpour at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Guests get together for drinks in the cabin of a boat during a downpour at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Guests socialize in a common area along a pier of the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Guests socialize in a common area along a pier of the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Guests play with props during a party along a pier at the Boatell in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Guests play with props during a party along a pier at the Boatell in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Guests mingle at an outdoor area at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Guests mingle at an outdoor area at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Guests sign-in at the reception desk of the Boatel located in a bait and tackle shop in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Guests sign-in at the reception desk of the Boatel located in a bait and tackle shop in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Next Slideshows
Extreme bike race
Motocross riders compete in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race during the Erzberg Rodeo in Austria.
Homeless in Spain
A Spanish family is evicted from their rental apartment and forced to live on the street, after the sole breadwinner lost her job and couldn't pay for the...
Olympic torch relay
Crowds gather to watch as the Olympic flame makes its journey across the UK.
IIFA Awards 2012
Bollywood stars gather in Singapore for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards ceremony.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.