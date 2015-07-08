New York's craft brewing renaissance

Saidou Ceesay, a packager, waits for a keg to be filled with beer at the Brooklyn Brewery in Brooklyn, March 9, 2015. The kegs seen in this image were scheduled to be shipped internationally. The popularity of craft beers has grown rapidly in recent...more

Saidou Ceesay, a packager, waits for a keg to be filled with beer at the Brooklyn Brewery in Brooklyn, March 9, 2015. The kegs seen in this image were scheduled to be shipped internationally. The popularity of craft beers has grown rapidly in recent years in the United States as drinkers seek new tastes, with sales estimated to have climbed more than a fifth in 2014. REUTERS/Sara Hylton

