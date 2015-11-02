New York's Iron Triangle
A worker talks on his mobile phone in a workshop in the Willets Point area of Queens in New York, October 26, 2015. Willets Point, also known as the Iron Triangle, is an industrial precinct that sits in the shadow of Citi Field, home of the New York...more
A worker moves a tire through a workshop in the Willets Point area of Queens, October 29, 2015. The area features a large number of corrugated iron structures and, according to the New York City Economic Development Corporation, floods easily due to...more
A laborer sands panel work on a car in a vacated premises in the Willets Point area of Queens in New York October 28, 2015. Willets Point tenants have been fighting the City of New York, who wish to carry out further relocations of businesses in the...more
A man rides a bicycle through a street in the Willets Point area of Queens, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Men look at a cellular device as a worker tends to an automobile in the Willets Point area of Queens, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A worker smokes a cigarette in the Willets Point area of Queens, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man works on a minibus in the Willets Point area of Queens, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man attempts to clear puddles in the street following heavy rain in the Willets Point area of Queens, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman selling drinks pushes a cart in the Willets Point area of Queens, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A worker wipes his face during a break from work in the Willets Point area of Queens, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A worker reorganizes tires in the Willets Point area of Queens, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A worker sits on a bicycle in the Willets Point area of Queens, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man carries a tray through the street at dusk in the Willets Point area of Queens, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Soccer is played on a television mounted in a workshop in the Willets Point area of Queens, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A worker walks through a junkyard in the Willets Point area of Queens, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Workers stand on a platform in a flooded workshop in the Willets Point area of Queens, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A religious poster is seen next to machinery in the Willets Point area of Queens, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Workers gather to play a coin toss game on a street corner in the Willets Point area of Queens, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A vacated business stands flooded in the Willets Point area of Queens, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man stands in the doorway of the Juanita Nacional cafe in the Willets Point area of Queens, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
