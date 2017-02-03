New York's Yemeni bodega owners protest
Demonstrators participate in a protest by the Yemeni community against President Donald Trump's travel ban in Brooklyn, New York City, February 2, 2017. Hundreds of New York City bodegas, grocery stores and restaurants owned by Yemeni Americans...more
A sign saying "My family is detained at JFK" hangs in the window of a closed bodega during a Yemeni protest in Brooklyn. Bodega, a Spanish word meaning wine shop, is New York City slang for small stores selling everything from deli foods to...more
People participate in a Yemeni protest against President Donald Trump's travel ban in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Demonstrators pray as they participate in a protest by the Yemeni community against President Donald Trump's travel ban in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Abdulrahman Shaehan closes his bodega during a Yemeni protest against President Donald Trump's travel ban in Brooklyn. The protests followed the decision by Trump's administration to put a four-month hold on letting refugees into the United States...more
People participate in a prayer during a protest by the Yemeni community against President Donald Trump's travel ban in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People participate in a Yemeni protest against President Donald Trump's travel ban in Brooklyn. Many store owners and workers who shut up shop were going to rally and hold public sundown prayers outside Brooklyn Borough Hall. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A man reads a sign announcing the closure of a bodega during a Yemeni protest against President Donald Trump's travel ban, in Brooklyn. New York City is home to many immigrants from Yemen, a country of about 24 million in the Arabian Peninsula. Many...more
Demonstrators pray as they participate in a protest by the Yemeni community against President Donald Trump's travel ban in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Saddam Farea stands inside his bodega before a Yemeni protest against President Donald Trump's travel ban in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People participate in a Yemeni protest against President Donald Trump's travel ban in Brooklyn. "We're going to go out and support all our brothers and sisters who are detained in airports and in other countries that can't get back," Alaodyi said....more
Demonstrators participate in a protest by the Yemeni community against President Donald Trump's travel ban in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People participate in a Yemeni protest against President Donald Trump's travel ban in Brooklyn. "We want to send the message that we're here," said Sulaiman Alaodyi, a 24-year-old cashier at the Best and Tasty deli in the borough of the Bronx, a...more
Ragehi Hussein prays in the basement of his bodega before closing his store during a Yemeni protest against President Donald Trump's travel ban in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People participate in a Yemeni protest against President Donald Trump's travel ban in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People participate in a Yemeni protest against President Donald Trump's travel ban in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People participate in a Yemeni protest against President Donald Trump's travel ban in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A man stands near a sign announcing the closure of a bodega during a Yemeni protest against President Donald Trump's travel ban in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People participate in a Yemeni protest against President Donald Trump's travel ban in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People participate in a Yemeni protest against President Donald Trump's travel ban in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
