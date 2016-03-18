Edition:
New Zealand vs Australia

Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Dharamsala, 18/03/2016. New Zealand's Mitchell Santner (R) and wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi celebrate after Santner took the wicket of Australia's captain Steven Smith. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Dharamsala, 18/03/2016. Australia's Shane Watson reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Dharamsala, 18/03/2016. Australia's Usman Khawaja (C) plays a shot as New Zealand's wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi (L) looks on. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Dharamsala, 18/03/2016. New Zealand's Ish Sodhi (R) and Adam Milne jump to stop the ball. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Dharamsala, 18/03/2016. New Zealand's Grant Elliott (R) dives to make his crease past Australia's wicketkeeper Peter Nevill. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Dharamsala, 18/03/2016. Australia's captain Steven Smith (R) congratulates his teammates Nathan Coulter-Nile after the dismissal of New Zealand's Grant Elliott. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Dharamsala, 18/03/2016. New Zealand's Grant Elliott plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Dharamsala, 18/03/2016. New Zealand's Grant Elliott plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Dharamsala, 18/03/2016. New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson (L) walks off the field past Australia's Adam Zampa after his dismissal. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Dharamsala, 18/03/2016. New Zealand's Ross Taylor walks off the field after his dismissal. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Dharamsala, 18/03/2016. New Zealand's Colin Munro walks off the field after his dismissal. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Dharamsala, 18/03/2016. New Zealand's Colin Munro (R) plays a shot watched by Australia's wicketkeeper Peter Nevill. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Dharamsala, 18/03/2016. Australia's Glenn Maxwell celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Dharamsala, 18/03/2016. Australia's James Faulkner takes a catch to dismiss New Zealand's Colin Munro. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Dharamsala, 18/03/2016. Australia's Shane Watson leaps in the air as he stops the ball. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Dharamsala, 18/03/2016. Australia's Ashton Agar takes a catch to dismiss of New Zealand's Corey Anderson. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Dharamsala, 18/03/2016. Australia's James Faulkner (C) celebrates with teammate Peter Nevill (R) after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Martin Guptill. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Dharamsala, 18/03/2016. Australia?s James Faulkner celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Martin Guptill. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Dharamsala, 18/03/2016. New Zealand's Martin Guptill plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Dharamsala, 18/03/2016. New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson watches the ball after playing a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Dharamsala, 18/03/2016. Australia's Shane Watson (2nd L) reacts as New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson (R) and Martin Guptill run between the wickets. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Dharamsala, 18/03/2016. Australia's Ashton Agar (L) watches as New Zealand's Ross Taylor fields his shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Dharamsala, 18/03/2016. Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile is bowled by New Zealand's Corey Anderson. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Dharamsala, 18/03/2016. New Zealand's Mitchell McClenaghan celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Marsh. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Dharamsala, 18/03/2016. New Zealand's Mitchell McClenaghan (R) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Marsh. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Dharamsala, 18/03/2016. Australia's Mitchell Marsh reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Dharamsala, 18/03/2016. New Zealand's Mitchell Santner gestures as he walks off the field along teammates after winning their match against Australia. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Dharamsala, 18/03/2016. New Zealand's Corey Anderson fields at the boundary. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Dharamsala, 18/03/2016. New Zealand's Mitchell Santner (R) dives unsuccessfully to catch the ball off the bat of Australia's Peter Nevill. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Dharamsala, 18/03/2016. New Zealand's Mitchell Santner (R) dives unsuccessfully to catch the ball off the bat of Australia's Peter Nevill. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Dharamsala, 18/03/2016. New Zealand's Mitchell McClenaghan (3rd R) is congratulated by his teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Marsh. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Dharamsala, 18/03/2016. New Zealand's Mitchell McClenaghan (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Marsh. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Dharamsala, 18/03/2016. Australia's Mitchell Marsh plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Dharamsala, 18/03/2016. Australia's Glenn Maxwell plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Dharamsala, 18/03/2016. Australia's Mitchell Marsh plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Dharamsala, 18/03/2016. Australia's Mitchell Marsh plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Dharamsala, 18/03/2016. Australia's Usman Khawaja runs after playing a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Dharamsala, 18/03/2016. Australia's Usman Khawaja plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Dharamsala, 18/03/2016. New Zealand's Grant Elliott runs out Australia's Usman Khawaja. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Dharamsala, 18/03/2016. New Zealand's Grant Elliott runs out Australia's Usman Khawaja. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Dharamsala, 18/03/2016. New Zealand's Mitchell Santner (3rd R) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's David Warner. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Dharamsala, 18/03/2016. New Zealand's Mitchell Santner (L) and wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi celebrate after Santner took the wicket of Australia's David Warner. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Dharamsala, 18/03/2016. New Zealand's Mitchell McClenaghan celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Shane Watson. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
