New Zealanders race to rescue stranded whales
A dead pilot whale lies on a sandbank after one of the country's largest recorded mass whale strandings, in Golden Bay, at the top of New Zealand's South Island. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
Volunteers try to guide some of the stranded pilot whales still alive back out to sea. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
Volunteers try to guide some stranded pilot whales back out to sea. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
People stand between some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales that have died. REUTERS/Ross Wearing
Volunteers attend to some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales still alive, as one lies on a sandbank marked with an 'X' to indicate it has died. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
Volunteers walk between some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
People look at stranded pilot whales seen on the beach. TV NZ/TV3
Volunteers try to keep alive some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales after one of the country's largest recorded mass whale strandings, in Golden Bay, at the top of New Zealand's south island. REUTERS/Ross Wearing
Some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales marked with an 'X' to indicate they have died. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
Stranded pilot whales are seen on the beach. TV NZ/TV3
