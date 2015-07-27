Newport marks electric Dylan
Shake Graves performs at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Bob Dylan�s 1965 appearance at the Newport Folk Festival, when the up-and-coming folk star played with the backing of...more
An audience member holds a cardboard cutout of Bob Dylan at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Musicians (L-R) Dennis Michael Ryan, Ian O'Neil, John McCauley and Robby Crowell, from the band Deer Tick, play the Stratocaster guitar Bob Dylan played in 1965, during a re-creation of his set, at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island...more
First Aid Kit's Johanna Soderberg performs at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Victoria Hillery (L) and Allison Taggerty listen to the performances at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Downhill Strugglers' Jackson Lynch plays a fiddle backstage at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Musicians (L-R) Taylor Goldsmith, Joseph Fletcher, Dave Rawlings and Gillian Welch perform together for the final set, which re-created Bob Dylan's 1965 set, at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sid Geremia, from Brazil, performs at the Gibson Guitar tent at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Audience members applaud as First Aid Kit performs at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A sign remembers former "great" performers at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The audience is seen reflected in the tuba of the Jon Batiste and Stay Human band at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Musician James Maple leans on the stage and listens as Shakey Graves performs at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
An audience member watches a performance at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
John Cohen, of the New Lost City Ramblers, holds his program from the 1965 Newport Folk Festival at this year's festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Unused signs sit on the ground at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Musician Ironing Board Sam waits to be interviewed at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Lord Huron's Ben Schneider performs at the Newport Folf Festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Author Elijah Wald holds up the Stratocaster guitar played by Bob Dylan at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival during a lecture at this year's festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slideshows
Celebrity racist rants
Hulk Hogan is the latest celebrity to be caught using racist slurs to describe African Americans.
Kids' Choice Sports awards
Athletes and celebrities get slimed for the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports awards.
ESPY Awards red carpet
On the red carpet at the 2015 ESPY Awards.
Rolling Stones Zip Code tour
The Rolling Stones perform their final concert in the U.S. on their "Zip Code" tour in New York state.
MORE IN PICTURES
India at Cannes
Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.
Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert
A blast at a concert in the northern English city of Manchester where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing left an unknown number of people dead and injured, police said.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Endgame in Mosul
Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.
Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus
The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.
North Korea's rockets
Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.
Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall
President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.
Billboard Music Awards
Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.