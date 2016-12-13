Newsmakers of 2016
Russia's President Vladimir Putin: U.S. intelligence analysts have concluded that Russia intervened in the 2016 election to help Trump defeat Hillary Clinton, and not just to undermine confidence in the U.S. electoral system. Putin's ties to Trump...more
WikiLeaks� Julian Assange: Hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee and others published by WikiLeaks were a regular source of embarrassment to Hillary Clinton�s campaign during the race for the presidency. Meanwhile, the WikiLeaks...more
President-elect Donald Trump: A polarizing figure in the campaign, Republican Trump galvanized support from working-class white voters and rural communities with his anti-trade, anti-establishment message. Trump won the electoral college vote in...more
Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly: During the presidential debates, Kelly conflicted with Donald Trump over his views of women. The feud continued after the debates, escalating when Trump saying she had "blood coming out of her... wherever." Kelly also...more
Nadiya Savchenko, Ukrainian pilot-turned-lawmaker: Savchenko spent two years in a Russian jail before returning to Ukraine in May via a high profile prisoner swap. She has been campaigning for the release of around 25 Ukrainians still held by Russia...more
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte: The controversial and outspoken figure was elected this year after running a "law and order" campaign. Police say that just over 2,000 people have been killed in anti-drug operations since Duterte took office in...more
Ryan Lochte: The U.S. Olympic swimmer, along with other members of the relay team, told a fabricated story about being robbed at gunpoint at the Rio Games. Lochte's version of the incident embarrassed the host city and angered local officials....more
UK Labour Party MP Jo Cox: A loner obsessed with Nazis and extreme right-wing ideology was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison for murdering lawmaker Jo Cox in a frenzied street attack that stunned Britain a week before the European...more
North Dakota pipeline protesters: Native Americans, environmental activists and U.S. veterans joined a months-long protest to stop a contested oil pipeline running through the Standing Rock reservation. Tactics by law enforcement against the NADPL...more
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris residence by masked men who stole some $10 million worth of jewelry in October. A Paris police source said that five attackers, wearing ski masks and...more
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook, which has faced scathing criticism for failing to stem a flood of phony news articles in the run-up to the U.S. presidential election, is taking steps to weed out hoaxes and other types of false information....more
Feyisa Lilesa, Ethiopia marathon runner: Lilesa held his arms over his head, wrists crossed, as he finished second at the Rio Olympic marathon in a gesture of support for members of his Oromo tribe who have been protesting at government plans to...more
Venezuelan opposition leader Henrique Capriles: Venezuela's ongoing economic crisis and food shortages have fostered a deepening political crisis that pits the diverse opposition, who are seeking the ouster of Socialist President Nicolas Maduro,...more
Brazil's ousted President Dilma Rousseff: Brazil's Senate ousted Rousseff, ending an impeachment process that polarized Latin America's biggest country during a massive corruption scandal and brutal economic crisis. Senators voted to convict the...more
Maria Sharapova: The Russian former world number one tennis star was handed a two-year drug ban following a positive test for the drug meldonium. Her ban was later reduced to nine months. Sharapova's case developed separately from the ban on many...more
Nigel Farage: As a leading Brexit campaigner and head of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) Farage stoked anti-immigrant and anti-EU sentiment to secure a "leave" vote. After forging a close relationship with Trump, a UKIP official has suggested Farage...more
Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC): Shortly after the world heralded an historic peace deal ending the 52-year war between the Colombian government and the Marxist guerrilla group, Colombians narrowly rejected the deal in a referendum....more
Diamond Reynolds, girlfriend of Philando Castile: Shortly after the police shooting of Minnesota motorist Philando Castile, Reynolds streamed bloody images of Castile on Facebook Live from the vehicle�s passenger seat, and the recording went viral on...more
Mother Teresa: Mother Teresa of Calcutta, known as the "saint of the gutters" during her life, was declared a saint of the Roman Catholic Church by Pope Francis in a fast-tracked canonization just 19 years after her death. Tens of thousands of...more
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick: Kaepernick made headlines when he knelt with his arms folded during the performance of the U.S. national anthem during a pre-season game. Throughout the NFL season he continued to kneel to protest...more
Martin Shkreli, former chief executive officer of Turing Pharmaceuticals and KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc: Shkreli, the boyish pharmaceutical entrepreneur who caused a public uproar after he drastically raised the price of a life-saving prescription...more
Dutch far-right Party for Freedom (PVV) leader Geert Wilders (R) and France's far-right National Front political party leader Marine Le Pen: These European political parties have ridden a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and...more
Former Stanford student Brock Turner: Turner's six-month jail sentence for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman caused uproar. Controversy over the short sentence and a powerful statement from the victim, who remains anonymous, stoked the intense...more
South Korean President Park Geun-hye: Lawmakers voted to impeach Park over an influence-peddling scandal, setting the stage for her to become the country's first elected leader to be expelled from office in disgrace. Park is accused of colluding with...more
Syria's Civil Defense members: Syria's "White Helmets" were nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize as the country entered its sixth year of war. As the battle for Aleppo intensified, the White Helmets warned of the dire humanitarian crisis facing...more
Steve Bannon: Named as Donald Trump's chief strategist and senior counselor after a successful stint as Trump�s campaign chief executive. Bannon previously headed Breitbart News, a website for the alt-right movement, a loose group of white...more
Bob Dylan: Dylan, regarded as the voice of a generation for his influential songs from the 1960s onwards, won the Nobel Prize for Literature in a surprise decision that made him the only singer-songwriter to win the award. The 75-year-old Dylan - who...more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel: As a wave of anti-EU and anti-immigration politicians gained a foothold in European politics, Merkel continued her support for migrants and the European Union. The 62-year-old conservative, facing a voter backlash...more
Turkish journalist Can Dundar: Dundar, who quit as editor-in-chief of the secularist Cumhuriyet daily newspaper, said a case was being readied against him for "aiding and abetting" a religious movement led by U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen...more
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi: The Nobel laureate has faced mounting criticism abroad for her government's handling of the crisis in Rakhine State, where many members of the Muslim minority Rohingya live and where human rights workers say conflict...more
Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin: In the final weeks of the presidential campaign, FBI director James Comey announced in a letter to senior lawmakers that they were investigating more emails as part of a probe into Hillary Clinton's use of a private...more
Sean Penn: A secret meeting held between Hollywood star Penn and the world's most-wanted drug boss, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, to discuss a Rolling Stone magazine article was essential to finding the fugitive. Guzman, head of the Sinaloa drug cartel,...more
Iceland's soccer team: Iceland pulled off one of the biggest shocks in European Championship history when they stunned abject England 2-1, leading manager Roy Hodgson to quit and sending the tiny nation into a quarter-final against hosts France....more
Refugees headed for Europe: Despite being perhaps less visible this year as European borders have closed and many migrants are left stuck in holding centers, the flow of refugees and migrants has increased. Some of the mantle of accepting huge...more
