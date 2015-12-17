Newsmakers of 2015

German Chancellor Angela Merkel marked her 10-year anniversary in office in November, after seeing her popularity ratings plunge from a gaudy 75 per cent in April to below 50 per cent. Merkel has rebuffed calls from the opposition and members of her own party to impose a ceiling on the number of refugees Germany will accept, saying this would be impossible to enforce. Roughly 7,000 migrants have been entering Germany each day in recent weeks, with roughly a million expected to arrive this year alone. Pictured: German Chancellor Angela Merkel listens to a Palestinian refugee girl during a forum discussion organized by the Chancellery in Rostock, Germany, July 15, 2015. Reem, who faces deportation from Germany after living there for four years told German Chancellor Angela Merkel that she has goals in life just like everyone else and would like to go to university. Reem told Merkel how her family had moved to Germany as refugees four years ago and was still waiting to hear whether they would be able to stay. REUTERS/Reuters TV

