Newtown: Six months later
A girl is seen through the window of a school bus which stopped near the original site of Sandy Hook Elementary to pick up students in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. Six months after a gunman killed 26 children and adults at the Newtown,...more
A girl is seen through the window of a school bus which stopped near the original site of Sandy Hook Elementary to pick up students in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. Six months after a gunman killed 26 children and adults at the Newtown, Connecticut, elementary school, families and local officials will mark the day by honoring the victims and renewing the fight for stricter gun control. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Carlee Soto (L) and Jillian Soto, sisters of Vicky Soto, who was one of six educators and 20 school children killed in the December 14 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, take part in a moment of silence on the six month anniversary in Newtown,...more
Carlee Soto (L) and Jillian Soto, sisters of Vicky Soto, who was one of six educators and 20 school children killed in the December 14 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, take part in a moment of silence on the six month anniversary in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. Six months after a gunman killed 26 children and adults at a Newtown, Connecticut, elementary school, families and local officials will mark the day by honoring the victims and renewing the fight for stricter gun control. The digital display in front of the bus represents the number of shooting victims across the United States since the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
A woman mourns outside the town hall where residents have gathered to observe the six-month anniversary of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
A woman mourns outside the town hall where residents have gathered to observe the six-month anniversary of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Mourners dressed in green and white, the school colours of Sandy Hook Elementary School, observe the six-month anniversary of the massacre at the school, outside the town hall in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin more
Mourners dressed in green and white, the school colours of Sandy Hook Elementary School, observe the six-month anniversary of the massacre at the school, outside the town hall in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Carlee Soto (L) and Jillian Soto, sisters of Victoria Soto, a teacher killed in the December 14 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, observe a moment of silence during the six-month anniversary of the massacre in Newtown, Connecticut June 14,...more
Carlee Soto (L) and Jillian Soto, sisters of Victoria Soto, a teacher killed in the December 14 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, observe a moment of silence during the six-month anniversary of the massacre in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Residents hold placards during a gathering outside the town hall to observe the six-month anniversary of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Residents hold placards during a gathering outside the town hall to observe the six-month anniversary of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
A young resident holds a placard while observing the six month anniversary of the Newtown massacre outside the town hall in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
A young resident holds a placard while observing the six month anniversary of the Newtown massacre outside the town hall in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Ed Pray carries miniature U.S. flags and balloons in the school colours of Sandy Hook Elementary School, to the town hall where residents were gathering to observe the six-month anniversary of the massacre in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. ...more
Ed Pray carries miniature U.S. flags and balloons in the school colours of Sandy Hook Elementary School, to the town hall where residents were gathering to observe the six-month anniversary of the massacre in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Gilles Rousseau, father of teacher and shooting victim Lauren Rousseau, speaks to residents gathered outside the town hall in Newtown during the six month anniversary of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. ...more
Gilles Rousseau, father of teacher and shooting victim Lauren Rousseau, speaks to residents gathered outside the town hall in Newtown during the six month anniversary of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Carlee Soto (R) and Jillian Soto, sisters of Victoria Soto, who was one of six educators and 20 school children killed in the December 14 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, embrace during the six-month anniversary of the massacre outside the...more
Carlee Soto (R) and Jillian Soto, sisters of Victoria Soto, who was one of six educators and 20 school children killed in the December 14 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, embrace during the six-month anniversary of the massacre outside the town hall in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
The U.S. flag is flown at half staff during the six-month anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The U.S. flag is flown at half staff during the six-month anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Flowers lay by the roadside leading to the entrance of the original site of Sandy Hook Elementary School during the six-month anniversary of the massacre in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Flowers lay by the roadside leading to the entrance of the original site of Sandy Hook Elementary School during the six-month anniversary of the massacre in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Flowers and stuffed animals are seen at the grave sites of Charlotte Helen Bacon (C), Ana Grace Marquez-Greene (L) and Allison Wyatt, three of 20 school children killed in the December 14 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, at the Newtown...more
Flowers and stuffed animals are seen at the grave sites of Charlotte Helen Bacon (C), Ana Grace Marquez-Greene (L) and Allison Wyatt, three of 20 school children killed in the December 14 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, at the Newtown Village Cemetery in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miniature U.S. flags and balloons in the school colours of Sandy Hook Elementary School, are left outside the town hall where residents have gathered to observe the six-month anniversary of the massacre in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. ...more
Miniature U.S. flags and balloons in the school colours of Sandy Hook Elementary School, are left outside the town hall where residents have gathered to observe the six-month anniversary of the massacre in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Next Slideshows
Iran votes
Iranians go to the polls to pick a new president.
Iran votes
Iranians stream into polling stations in a hotly contested election.
Streets of old Delhi
Life playing out on the streets of Delhi's old quaters.
Colorado wildfires
The Black Forest blaze has prompted authorities to order more than 7,000 people from their homes.
MORE IN PICTURES
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
India this week
Our best photos from India from the past week.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Protest of one
From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.