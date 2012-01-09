NFL playoff action
Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow celebrates after his team defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in overtime in the AFC wildcard playoff game in Denver, Colorado, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell
Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow celebrates after his team defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in overtime in the AFC wildcard playoff game in Denver, Colorado, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell
Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow celebrates with teammate Von Miller after the Broncos defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in overtime in the AFC wildcard playoff game in Denver, Colorado, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell
Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow celebrates with teammate Von Miller after the Broncos defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in overtime in the AFC wildcard playoff game in Denver, Colorado, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell
New York Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw (44) gets some help from teammate David Diehl (66) as he is tackled by Atlanta Falcons defensive end Kroy Biermann (71) in the 2nd quarter during their NFC wildcard playoff game in East Rutherford, New...more
New York Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw (44) gets some help from teammate David Diehl (66) as he is tackled by Atlanta Falcons defensive end Kroy Biermann (71) in the 2nd quarter during their NFC wildcard playoff game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) dives for a first down against the Detroit Lions during the third quarter of their NFC wildcard playoff game in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 7, 2012. The Saints won 45-28. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) dives for a first down against the Detroit Lions during the third quarter of their NFC wildcard playoff game in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 7, 2012. The Saints won 45-28. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, wearing two types of shoes, walks on the field during a break in play against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth quarter of the AFC wildcard playoff game in Denver, Colorado, January 8, 2012....more
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, wearing two types of shoes, walks on the field during a break in play against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth quarter of the AFC wildcard playoff game in Denver, Colorado, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell
Houston Texans' Johnathan Joseph (L) intercepts a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals' Jerome Simpson (2nd L) next to teammates Brice McCain (2nd R) and Danieal Manning (R) as Bengal' A.J. Green (18) looks on in the fourth quarter during their AFC...more
Houston Texans' Johnathan Joseph (L) intercepts a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals' Jerome Simpson (2nd L) next to teammates Brice McCain (2nd R) and Danieal Manning (R) as Bengal' A.J. Green (18) looks on in the fourth quarter during their AFC wildcard playoff game in Houston, Texas, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Carson
New York Giants cornerback Corey Webster (23) breaks-up a pass play to Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Roddy White (84) in the 2nd quarter during their NFC wildcard playoff game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn more
New York Giants cornerback Corey Webster (23) breaks-up a pass play to Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Roddy White (84) in the 2nd quarter during their NFC wildcard playoff game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A Denver Broncos cheerleader performs her routine during the AFC wildcard playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Denver, Colorado, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Marc Piscotty
A Denver Broncos cheerleader performs her routine during the AFC wildcard playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Denver, Colorado, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Marc Piscotty
Houston Texans' J.J. Watt intercepts a pass before taking it in for a touchdown as Cincinnati Bengals' Mike McGlynn (L) tries to defend in the second quarter during their AFC wildcard football game in Houston, Texas, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Richard...more
Houston Texans' J.J. Watt intercepts a pass before taking it in for a touchdown as Cincinnati Bengals' Mike McGlynn (L) tries to defend in the second quarter during their AFC wildcard football game in Houston, Texas, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow prays after the Broncos defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in overtime in the AFC wildcard playoff game in Denver, Colorado, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Marc Piscotty
Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow prays after the Broncos defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in overtime in the AFC wildcard playoff game in Denver, Colorado, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Marc Piscotty
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (C) dives for a first down against the Detroit Lions during the third quarter of their NFC wildcard playoff game in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (C) dives for a first down against the Detroit Lions during the third quarter of their NFC wildcard playoff game in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow scores a touchdown past the Pittsburgh Steelers defense during the second quarter of their AFC wildcard playoff game in Denver, Colorado, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell
Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow scores a touchdown past the Pittsburgh Steelers defense during the second quarter of their AFC wildcard playoff game in Denver, Colorado, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees scrambles as he is pressured by Detroit Lions defensive end Kyle Vanden Bosch in the first half during their NFC wildcard playoff game in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees scrambles as he is pressured by Detroit Lions defensive end Kyle Vanden Bosch in the first half during their NFC wildcard playoff game in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Houston Texans' Andre Johnson celebrates with fans in the stands after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the third quarter during their AFC wildcard playoff game in Houston, Texas, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Houston Texans' Andre Johnson celebrates with fans in the stands after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the third quarter during their AFC wildcard playoff game in Houston, Texas, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow celebrates with fans after the Broncos defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in overtime in the AFC wildcard playoff game in Denver, Colorado, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell
Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow celebrates with fans after the Broncos defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in overtime in the AFC wildcard playoff game in Denver, Colorado, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell
Denver Broncos wide receiver Eddie Royal (19) celebrates his touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers with teammate Russ Hochstein during the second quarter of their AFC wildcard playoff game in Denver, Colorado, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Marc...more
Denver Broncos wide receiver Eddie Royal (19) celebrates his touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers with teammate Russ Hochstein during the second quarter of their AFC wildcard playoff game in Denver, Colorado, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Marc Piscotty
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery catches a touchdown pass past Denver Broncos outside linebacker D.J. Williams (55) during the fourth quarter of their AFC wildcard playoff game in Denver, Colorado, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Marc...more
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery catches a touchdown pass past Denver Broncos outside linebacker D.J. Williams (55) during the fourth quarter of their AFC wildcard playoff game in Denver, Colorado, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Marc Piscotty
New York Giants running back Brandon Jacobs (27) gets past Atlanta Falcons middle linebacker Curtis Lofton (50) and free safety Thomas DeCoud (28) for a first down on 4th and inches in the 2nd quarter during their NFC wildcard playoff game in East...more
New York Giants running back Brandon Jacobs (27) gets past Atlanta Falcons middle linebacker Curtis Lofton (50) and free safety Thomas DeCoud (28) for a first down on 4th and inches in the 2nd quarter during their NFC wildcard playoff game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Detroit Lions tight end Will Heller spikes the ball after scoring a touchdown on the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter of their NFC wildcard playoff game in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Detroit Lions tight end Will Heller spikes the ball after scoring a touchdown on the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter of their NFC wildcard playoff game in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
New York Giants wide receiver Mario Manningham (82) makes a touchdown catch past Atlanta Falcons strong safety James Sanders (36) in the fourth quarter during their NFC wildcard playoff game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, January 8, 2012....more
New York Giants wide receiver Mario Manningham (82) makes a touchdown catch past Atlanta Falcons strong safety James Sanders (36) in the fourth quarter during their NFC wildcard playoff game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (R) scores a touchdown past Detroit Lions strong safety Amari Spievey during the third quarter of their NFC wildcard playoff game in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (R) scores a touchdown past Detroit Lions strong safety Amari Spievey during the third quarter of their NFC wildcard playoff game in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
New York Giants wide receiver Mario Manningham (82) catches a 3rd quarter touchdown pass as Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dunta Robinson (23) looks on during their NFC wildcard playoff game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Gary...more
New York Giants wide receiver Mario Manningham (82) catches a 3rd quarter touchdown pass as Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dunta Robinson (23) looks on during their NFC wildcard playoff game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scores a touchdown as New Orleans Saints' Roman Harper defends on the play in the third quarter of their NFC wildcard playoff game in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scores a touchdown as New Orleans Saints' Roman Harper defends on the play in the third quarter of their NFC wildcard playoff game in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Houston Texans quarterback T.J. Yates (L) is sacked by Cincinnati Bengals Geno Atkins (2nd L), Manny Lawson (2nd R) and Frostee Rucker (R) during their AFC wildcard playoff game in Houston, Texas, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Houston Texans quarterback T.J. Yates (L) is sacked by Cincinnati Bengals Geno Atkins (2nd L), Manny Lawson (2nd R) and Frostee Rucker (R) during their AFC wildcard playoff game in Houston, Texas, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone
New York Giants wide receiver Mario Manningham (82) catches a 3rd quarter touchdown pass between Atlanta Falcons strong safety James Sanders (L) and cornerback Dunta Robinson (R) during their NFC wildcard playoff game in East Rutherford, New Jersey,...more
New York Giants wide receiver Mario Manningham (82) catches a 3rd quarter touchdown pass between Atlanta Falcons strong safety James Sanders (L) and cornerback Dunta Robinson (R) during their NFC wildcard playoff game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
New York Giants wide receiver Hakeem Nicks (88) scores a second quarter touchdown as Atlanta Falcons strong safety James Sanders (36) and cornerback Dominique Franks (24) defend on the play during their NFC wildcard playoff game in East Rutherford,...more
New York Giants wide receiver Hakeem Nicks (88) scores a second quarter touchdown as Atlanta Falcons strong safety James Sanders (36) and cornerback Dominique Franks (24) defend on the play during their NFC wildcard playoff game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Cincinnati Bengals' Cedric Bensen (C) falls into the end zone next to Houston Texans' Tim Dobbins (L), scoring a touchdown against the Texans in the first quarter during their AFC wildcard playoff game in Houston, Texas, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike...more
Cincinnati Bengals' Cedric Bensen (C) falls into the end zone next to Houston Texans' Tim Dobbins (L), scoring a touchdown against the Texans in the first quarter during their AFC wildcard playoff game in Houston, Texas, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Houston Texans' Andre Johnson (C) scores a touchdown on a pass reception as Cincinnati Bengals Chris Crocker (L) and Adam Jones (R) chase in the third quarter during their AFC wildcard playoff game in Houston, Texas, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike...more
Houston Texans' Andre Johnson (C) scores a touchdown on a pass reception as Cincinnati Bengals Chris Crocker (L) and Adam Jones (R) chase in the third quarter during their AFC wildcard playoff game in Houston, Texas, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Denver Broncos wide receiver Eddie Royal makes a touchdown catch while being covered by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback William Gay during their AFC wildcard playoff game in Denver, Colorado, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Marc Piscotty
Denver Broncos wide receiver Eddie Royal makes a touchdown catch while being covered by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback William Gay during their AFC wildcard playoff game in Denver, Colorado, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Marc Piscotty
Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (L) scores the winning touchdown past Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Ryan Mundy during overtime in their AFC wildcard playoff game in Denver, Colorado, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Marc Piscotty
Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (L) scores the winning touchdown past Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Ryan Mundy during overtime in their AFC wildcard playoff game in Denver, Colorado, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Marc Piscotty
Next Slideshows
India vs Australia 2nd Test Highlights
Highlights from the second test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
India vs Australia, first test in Melbourne
Highlights from the first test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Weekly sports highlights
Our top sports photos from the past week.
Weekly sports highlights
Our best sports photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.