Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jan 10, 2014 | 2:10am IST

Niagara Falls partially freezes

<p>The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris</p>

The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Friday, January 10, 2014

The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Close
1 / 12
<p>A visitor takes pictures overlooking the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris</p>

A visitor takes pictures overlooking the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Friday, January 10, 2014

A visitor takes pictures overlooking the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Close
2 / 12
<p>The American Falls at the side of Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris</p>

The American Falls at the side of Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Friday, January 10, 2014

The American Falls at the side of Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Close
3 / 12
<p>Visitors take pictures overlooking the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris</p>

Visitors take pictures overlooking the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Friday, January 10, 2014

Visitors take pictures overlooking the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Close
4 / 12
<p>The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris</p>

The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Friday, January 10, 2014

The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Close
5 / 12
<p>Visitors observe the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris</p>

Visitors observe the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Friday, January 10, 2014

Visitors observe the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Close
6 / 12
<p>The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris</p>

The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Friday, January 10, 2014

The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Close
7 / 12
<p>Visitors take pictures overlooking the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris</p>

Visitors take pictures overlooking the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Friday, January 10, 2014

Visitors take pictures overlooking the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Close
8 / 12
<p>The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris</p>

The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Friday, January 10, 2014

The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Close
9 / 12
<p>Ice chunks and water flow over the falls Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris</p>

Ice chunks and water flow over the falls Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Friday, January 10, 2014

Ice chunks and water flow over the falls Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Close
10 / 12
<p>The Rainbow Bridge shown in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris</p>

The Rainbow Bridge shown in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Friday, January 10, 2014

The Rainbow Bridge shown in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Close
11 / 12
<p>Visitors take pictures overlooking the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris</p>

Visitors take pictures overlooking the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Friday, January 10, 2014

Visitors take pictures overlooking the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Our outpost in space

Our outpost in space

Next Slideshows

Our outpost in space

Our outpost in space

The United States agrees to a 4-year extension of the International Space Station.

10 Jan 2014
Transgender public figures

Transgender public figures

From beauty queens to Hollywood directors, some of the transgender people that have made their marks on society.

09 Jan 2014
Showdown in Falluja

Showdown in Falluja

The Iraqi army deploys tanks and artillery around Falluja as local leaders urge al Qaeda-linked militants to leave in order to avert an impending military...

09 Jan 2014
Putin, man of action

Putin, man of action

From shooting tigers for scientific research to throwing opponents in judo, a look at Vladimir Putin, Russia's premiere tough guy.

09 Jan 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures