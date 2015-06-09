Edition:
Nice beach

A woman takes advantage of warm spring weather temperatures on the beach in Nice March 31, 2015.

A woman takes advantage of warm spring weather temperatures on the beach in Nice March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A woman takes advantage of warm spring weather temperatures on the beach in Nice March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
There are fifteen private and twenty public beaches along the 7 km (4 mile) stretch of the Promenade des Anglais which are considered to be 'City Beaches'. A woman sunbathes on a private beach June 4, 2015.

There are fifteen private and twenty public beaches along the 7 km (4 mile) stretch of the Promenade des Anglais which are considered to be 'City Beaches'. A woman sunbathes on a private beach June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
There are fifteen private and twenty public beaches along the 7 km (4 mile) stretch of the Promenade des Anglais which are considered to be 'City Beaches'. A woman sunbathes on a private beach June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
These beaches on the Mediterranean Sea are made up of pebbles and stones, called �galets� in French.

These beaches on the Mediterranean Sea are made up of pebbles and stones, called �galets� in French. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
These beaches on the Mediterranean Sea are made up of pebbles and stones, called �galets� in French. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
During the warm-weather months from May to September, more than three million tourists don sandals and make their way onto the beaches.

During the warm-weather months from May to September, more than three million tourists don sandals and make their way onto the beaches. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
During the warm-weather months from May to September, more than three million tourists don sandals and make their way onto the beaches. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
French, English, American, Italian, Russian and Chinese tourists frequent the beaches.

French, English, American, Italian, Russian and Chinese tourists frequent the beaches. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, September 03, 2014
French, English, American, Italian, Russian and Chinese tourists frequent the beaches. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
People sunbathe on the beach along the Promenade Des Anglais as they enjoy unusually warm and sunny weather in Nice June 7, 2015.

People sunbathe on the beach along the Promenade Des Anglais as they enjoy unusually warm and sunny weather in Nice June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
People sunbathe on the beach along the Promenade Des Anglais as they enjoy unusually warm and sunny weather in Nice June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A man takes advantage of warm autumn weather temperatures on the beach in Nice October 1, 2014.

A man takes advantage of warm autumn weather temperatures on the beach in Nice October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A man takes advantage of warm autumn weather temperatures on the beach in Nice October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
People take advantage of warm spring weather temperatures on the beach in Nice March 31, 2015.

People take advantage of warm spring weather temperatures on the beach in Nice March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
People take advantage of warm spring weather temperatures on the beach in Nice March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A woman sunbathes on a private beach during a sunny summer day in Nice, southeastern France, July 28, 2014.

A woman sunbathes on a private beach during a sunny summer day in Nice, southeastern France, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, July 28, 2014
A woman sunbathes on a private beach during a sunny summer day in Nice, southeastern France, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Coats are hung on a wall as people sunbathe on the beach in Nice while cold winter temperatures hit France December 6, 2012.

Coats are hung on a wall as people sunbathe on the beach in Nice while cold winter temperatures hit France December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2012
Coats are hung on a wall as people sunbathe on the beach in Nice while cold winter temperatures hit France December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Holidaymakers are seen in silhouette as they play in the waves during a warm and sunny summer day on the beaches of the Promenade Des Anglais in Nice, August 15, 2014.

Holidaymakers are seen in silhouette as they play in the waves during a warm and sunny summer day on the beaches of the Promenade Des Anglais in Nice, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Saturday, August 16, 2014
Holidaymakers are seen in silhouette as they play in the waves during a warm and sunny summer day on the beaches of the Promenade Des Anglais in Nice, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A woman takes an early morning swim in the Mediterranean Sea along the Promenade Des Anglais in Nice June 5, 2015.

A woman takes an early morning swim in the Mediterranean Sea along the Promenade Des Anglais in Nice June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
A woman takes an early morning swim in the Mediterranean Sea along the Promenade Des Anglais in Nice June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
