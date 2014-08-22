Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Aug 23, 2014 | 12:58am IST

Nicki Minaj style

At the Christie's Green Auction: Bid To Save The Earth event in New York, March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

At the Christie's Green Auction: Bid To Save The Earth event in New York, March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Saturday, August 23, 2014
At the Christie's Green Auction: Bid To Save The Earth event in New York, March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 25
At the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

At the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Saturday, August 23, 2014
At the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
2 / 25
At the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

At the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Saturday, August 23, 2014
At the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
3 / 25
At the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

At the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Saturday, August 23, 2014
At the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 25
At the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

At the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Saturday, August 23, 2014
At the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
5 / 25
At the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

At the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Saturday, August 23, 2014
At the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 25
At a party to celebrate the upcoming launch of the Versace for H&M collection in New York, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

At a party to celebrate the upcoming launch of the Versace for H&M collection in New York, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Saturday, August 23, 2014
At a party to celebrate the upcoming launch of the Versace for H&M collection in New York, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
7 / 25
The Effiel Tower is shown on the back of Minaj's pants during the NBA All-Star game in Orlando, Florida, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

The Effiel Tower is shown on the back of Minaj's pants during the NBA All-Star game in Orlando, Florida, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Saturday, August 23, 2014
The Effiel Tower is shown on the back of Minaj's pants during the NBA All-Star game in Orlando, Florida, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Close
8 / 25
At the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

At the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Saturday, August 23, 2014
At the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 25
At the American Idol Season 12 premiere event at Royce Hall at University of California Los Angeles, in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

At the American Idol Season 12 premiere event at Royce Hall at University of California Los Angeles, in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Saturday, August 23, 2014
At the American Idol Season 12 premiere event at Royce Hall at University of California Los Angeles, in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
10 / 25
At the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

At the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Saturday, August 23, 2014
At the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
11 / 25
At the 2010 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 21, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

At the 2010 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 21, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Saturday, August 23, 2014
At the 2010 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 21, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
12 / 25
At the VH1 "Divas Salute The Troops" show at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, December 3, 2010. REUTERS/K.C. Alfred

At the VH1 "Divas Salute The Troops" show at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, December 3, 2010. REUTERS/K.C. Alfred

Saturday, August 23, 2014
At the VH1 "Divas Salute The Troops" show at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, December 3, 2010. REUTERS/K.C. Alfred
Close
13 / 25
At a panel for "American Idol" at the 2013 Winter Press Tour for the Television Critics Association in Pasadena, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

At a panel for "American Idol" at the 2013 Winter Press Tour for the Television Critics Association in Pasadena, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Saturday, August 23, 2014
At a panel for "American Idol" at the 2013 Winter Press Tour for the Television Critics Association in Pasadena, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
14 / 25
Nicki Minaj performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Nicki Minaj performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Saturday, August 23, 2014
Nicki Minaj performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
15 / 25
At the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

At the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Saturday, August 23, 2014
At the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
16 / 25
At Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

At Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Saturday, August 23, 2014
At Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
17 / 25
Backstage at the 2011 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Backstage at the 2011 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Saturday, August 23, 2014
Backstage at the 2011 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
18 / 25
At the 2011 Billboard Music Awards show in Las Vegas, May 22, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

At the 2011 Billboard Music Awards show in Las Vegas, May 22, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Saturday, August 23, 2014
At the 2011 Billboard Music Awards show in Las Vegas, May 22, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
19 / 25
At the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

At the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Saturday, August 23, 2014
At the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
20 / 25
At the 2011 BET Awards in Los Angeles, June 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

At the 2011 BET Awards in Los Angeles, June 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Saturday, August 23, 2014
At the 2011 BET Awards in Los Angeles, June 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
21 / 25
At the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 18, 2014. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

At the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 18, 2014. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Saturday, August 23, 2014
At the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 18, 2014. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
22 / 25
At the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

At the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Saturday, August 23, 2014
At the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
23 / 25
After launching her fashion line at Kmart in Los Angeles, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

After launching her fashion line at Kmart in Los Angeles, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Saturday, August 23, 2014
After launching her fashion line at Kmart in Los Angeles, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
24 / 25
Courtside during the NBA All-Star game in Orlando, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Courtside during the NBA All-Star game in Orlando, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Saturday, August 23, 2014
Courtside during the NBA All-Star game in Orlando, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Emmy nominations

Emmy nominations

Next Slideshows

Emmy nominations

Emmy nominations

And the nominees for the 2014 Emmy Awards are...

23 Aug 2014
Hollywood selfies

Hollywood selfies

Capturing a moment with celebrities.

22 Aug 2014
Sin City premiere

Sin City premiere

Cast members celebrate the premiere of "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" in Hollywood.

20 Aug 2014
How do I look?

How do I look?

Famous faces caught sneaking a peek in the mirror or applying a little make-up.

20 Aug 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures