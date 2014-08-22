Nicki Minaj style
At the Christie's Green Auction: Bid To Save The Earth event in New York, March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
At the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
At the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
At the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
At the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
At the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
At a party to celebrate the upcoming launch of the Versace for H&M collection in New York, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The Effiel Tower is shown on the back of Minaj's pants during the NBA All-Star game in Orlando, Florida, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
At the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
At the American Idol Season 12 premiere event at Royce Hall at University of California Los Angeles, in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
At the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
At the 2010 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 21, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
At the VH1 "Divas Salute The Troops" show at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, December 3, 2010. REUTERS/K.C. Alfred
At a panel for "American Idol" at the 2013 Winter Press Tour for the Television Critics Association in Pasadena, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nicki Minaj performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
At the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
At Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Backstage at the 2011 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
At the 2011 Billboard Music Awards show in Las Vegas, May 22, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
At the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
At the 2011 BET Awards in Los Angeles, June 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
At the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 18, 2014. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
At the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
After launching her fashion line at Kmart in Los Angeles, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Courtside during the NBA All-Star game in Orlando, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Next Slideshows
Emmy nominations
And the nominees for the 2014 Emmy Awards are...
Hollywood selfies
Capturing a moment with celebrities.
Sin City premiere
Cast members celebrate the premiere of "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" in Hollywood.
How do I look?
Famous faces caught sneaking a peek in the mirror or applying a little make-up.
MORE IN PICTURES
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.