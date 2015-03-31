Nigeria chooses Buhari
Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress hits with a motorbike another supporter during celebrations in Kano, March 31, 2015. Nigeria's opposition APC declared an election victory on Tuesday for...more
A supporter of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress (APC) party celebrates in Kano, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress (APC) party celebrate in Kano, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress (APC) party celebrate in Kano March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Godsday Orubebe, a former minister from the Niger Delta, speaks on a microphone against Election Commissioner Attahiru Jega as he interrupts the election results ceremony in Abuja, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress (APC) party destroy banners of Nigeria's President Goodluck Jonathan People's Democratic Party as they celebrate in Kano, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran...more
Supporters of presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari cheer as they watch news coverage of election results favourable to them on a street in Lagos, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men read newspaper headlines on a street in Lagos, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Women from communities in Rivers state protest against irregularities in voting in the weekend's election, at Port Harcourt, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Men read newspapers in front of electoral campaign posters in Lagos, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A supporter of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress (APC) party celebrates on his bicycle in Kano, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
