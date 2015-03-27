Edition:
Nigeria votes

People walk in front of election posters of presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari gestures in Kano March 27, 2015. Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan warned against violence ahead of Saturday's presidential election as people stockpiled food, cash and fuel for fear of post-election clashes. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

People walk in front of election posters of presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari gestures in Kano March 27, 2015. Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan warned against violence ahead of Saturday's presidential election as people stockpiled food, cash and fuel for fear of post-election clashes. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Newspaper headlines are seen on a newspaper at a vendor's stand along a road, in Katsina city March 27, 2015. Jonathan will face former military ruler Muhammadu Buhari in what is seen as the closest presidential race since the end of military rule in 1999. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Newspaper headlines are seen on a newspaper at a vendor's stand along a road, in Katsina city March 27, 2015. Jonathan will face former military ruler Muhammadu Buhari in what is seen as the closest presidential race since the end of military rule in 1999. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A boy rests under election posters in Kano March 27, 2015. In a broadcast to the nation on Friday, Jonathan said no political ambition could justify violence or bloodshed, adding that security measures had been taken to guarantee a free and fair election. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A boy rests under election posters in Kano March 27, 2015. In a broadcast to the nation on Friday, Jonathan said no political ambition could justify violence or bloodshed, adding that security measures had been taken to guarantee a free and fair election. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An election poster of presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari's All Progressive Congress party hangs from a tree branch in Kano March 27, 2015. "Let me warn, however, that as President, Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, I am under oath to protect the lives of all Nigerians and the security of our country at all times. I will never abdicate my responsibilities in that regard," Goodluck Jonathan said. "Those who may harbor any intentions of testing our will by unleashing violence during the elections in order to advance their political ambitions should think again." REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An election poster of presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari's All Progressive Congress party hangs from a tree branch in Kano March 27, 2015. "Let me warn, however, that as President, Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, I am under oath to protect the lives of all Nigerians and the security of our country at all times. I will never abdicate my responsibilities in that regard," Goodluck Jonathan said. "Those who may harbor any intentions of testing our will by unleashing violence during the elections in order to advance their political ambitions should think again." REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A supporter of presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari pushes a wheelbarrow with Buhari's party campaign poster in Kano March 27, 2015. Goodluck Jonathan added that security agencies were ready to deal with anyone who tried to disrupt the peaceful conduct of the elections or cause public disorder in Africa's top oil producer and biggest economy. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A supporter of presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari pushes a wheelbarrow with Buhari's party campaign poster in Kano March 27, 2015. Goodluck Jonathan added that security agencies were ready to deal with anyone who tried to disrupt the peaceful conduct of the elections or cause public disorder in Africa's top oil producer and biggest economy. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Workers of the Independent National Electoral Commission load electoral material onto a truck in Maiduguri, Borno State March 27, 2015. Around 800 people died in post-election violence in 2011 in which Jonathan defeated Buhari. Western powers have been pressing both sides not to stoke tensions, with U.S. President Barack Obama and other world leaders issuing a direct appeal for calm this week. REUTERS/STRINGER

Workers of the Independent National Electoral Commission load electoral material onto a truck in Maiduguri, Borno State March 27, 2015. Around 800 people died in post-election violence in 2011 in which Jonathan defeated Buhari. Western powers have been pressing both sides not to stoke tensions, with U.S. President Barack Obama and other world leaders issuing a direct appeal for calm this week. REUTERS/STRINGER
Supporters of presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari hold his election posters in Kano March 27, 2015. In the capital Abuja long queues formed outside banks as people withdrew money. Queues for fuel also stretched for hundreds of metres in cities across the country. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Supporters of presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari hold his election posters in Kano March 27, 2015. In the capital Abuja long queues formed outside banks as people withdrew money. Queues for fuel also stretched for hundreds of metres in cities across the country. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People sell food under a lone tree along a dusty road in Katsina city March 27, 2015. "I'm getting my cash out now because I don't know what is going to happen. If it gets bad, you don't want to be stuck with no cash," Wale Olatunji, 31, a businessman queuing in the sun at a bank in Abuja, said. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

People sell food under a lone tree along a dusty road in Katsina city March 27, 2015. "I'm getting my cash out now because I don't know what is going to happen. If it gets bad, you don't want to be stuck with no cash," Wale Olatunji, 31, a businessman queuing in the sun at a bank in Abuja, said. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A dummy made out of sticks of a broom, the All Progressives Congress (APC) party's symbol, is placed next to an election poster campaigning for APC's presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari, along a road in Katsina city March 26, 2015. Ishaya Yahaya Junior, a 40-year-old civil servant in the northern metropolis of Kaduna, where the worst violence occurred in 2011, said the atmosphere was tense with fears of a repeat of post-election violence. "We have been stockpiling provisions � lots of people have been doing this. We don�t want to go outside if there is trouble," said the father-of-two, who estimated that his family could live for three weeks on stored food if necessary. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

A dummy made out of sticks of a broom, the All Progressives Congress (APC) party's symbol, is placed next to an election poster campaigning for APC's presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari, along a road in Katsina city March 26, 2015. Ishaya Yahaya Junior, a 40-year-old civil servant in the northern metropolis of Kaduna, where the worst violence occurred in 2011, said the atmosphere was tense with fears of a repeat of post-election violence. "We have been stockpiling provisions � lots of people have been doing this. We don�t want to go outside if there is trouble," said the father-of-two, who estimated that his family could live for three weeks on stored food if necessary. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Boys sit near elections posters in Kano March 27, 2015. In a sign of growing tension, a spokesman for opposition Rivers State governor Rotimi Amaechi said an unidentified gunman shot at the governor's convoy on Thursday, wounding a security guard. Police said the gun shots were fired from the governor's convoy. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Boys sit near elections posters in Kano March 27, 2015. In a sign of growing tension, a spokesman for opposition Rivers State governor Rotimi Amaechi said an unidentified gunman shot at the governor's convoy on Thursday, wounding a security guard. Police said the gun shots were fired from the governor's convoy. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Supporters of presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari gesture in front of his election posters in Kano March 27, 2015. Jonathan said that in the northeast, the army had contained Boko Haram, who were seen as the biggest security threat ahead of the election. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Supporters of presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari gesture in front of his election posters in Kano March 27, 2015. Jonathan said that in the northeast, the army had contained Boko Haram, who were seen as the biggest security threat ahead of the election. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People walk in front of an election poster in Kano March 27, 2015. The past six weeks have seen a dramatic turnaround against the insurgency, with troops from Chad, Cameroon and Niger joining a battle to break the group's hold on a territory that in January was the size of Belgium. It is unclear, however, whether that will help Jonathan's re-election chances. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

People walk in front of an election poster in Kano March 27, 2015. The past six weeks have seen a dramatic turnaround against the insurgency, with troops from Chad, Cameroon and Niger joining a battle to break the group's hold on a territory that in January was the size of Belgium. It is unclear, however, whether that will help Jonathan's re-election chances. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man works with a hammer on a wall with elections posters at an open market in Kano March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man works with a hammer on a wall with elections posters at an open market in Kano March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Men walk in open market in Kano March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Men walk in open market in Kano March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man carries goods on top of his head at an open market in front of election posters in Kano, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man carries goods on top of his head at an open market in front of election posters in Kano, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Members of the Independent National Electoral Commission prepare to dispatch confidential material for the election to local governments, in Taraba State March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of the Independent National Electoral Commission prepare to dispatch confidential material for the election to local governments, in Taraba State March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Street petrol sellers stand next to a poster of presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari's All Progressive Congress party in Kano March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Street petrol sellers stand next to a poster of presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari's All Progressive Congress party in Kano March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
