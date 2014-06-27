Edition:
Nigerian mall bombed

Friday, June 27, 2014

Nigerian police officers examine the scene of a bombing at the business district in Abuja June 26, 2014. At least 21 people were killed when a suspected bomb tore through a crowded shopping district in the Nigerian capital Abuja during rush hour, police said, adding to the toll of hundreds killed in attacks this year. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Friday, June 27, 2014
Friday, June 27, 2014

A victim of the bomb explosion in the business district receives treatment at the National Hospital emergency ward in Abuja June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Friday, June 27, 2014
Friday, June 27, 2014

NIgeria's Vice President Mohammed Namadi Sambo visits the scene of a bomb blast at the business district in Abuja June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Friday, June 27, 2014
Friday, June 27, 2014

A victim of the bomb explosion in the business district receives treatment at the National Hospital emergency ward in Abuja June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Friday, June 27, 2014
Friday, June 27, 2014

Explosive ordinance device experts with Nigeria's army retrieve samples from a crater at the point of explosion at the business district in Abuja June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Friday, June 27, 2014
Friday, June 27, 2014

The body of Suleiman Bisalla, the managing editor of the New Telegraph who was killed in the bomb explosion, is carried to a grave for burial at the Gudu cemetery in Abuja June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Friday, June 27, 2014
Friday, June 27, 2014

Explosive ordinance devices experts with Nigeria police collect samples after an explosion at the business district in Abuja June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Friday, June 27, 2014
Friday, June 27, 2014

Relatives, friends and sympathizers attend a burial of one of the victims of the bombing, at the Gudu cemetery in Abuja June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Friday, June 27, 2014
Friday, June 27, 2014

Nigeria's Health Minister Onyebuchi Chukwu (3rd L) visits a victim of the bomb explosion at the Maitama General Hospital in Abuja June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Friday, June 27, 2014
Friday, June 27, 2014

A U.S forensic expert photographs the wreckage of the car used in the bombing of the business district in Abuja June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Friday, June 27, 2014
Friday, June 27, 2014

Burnt-out cars are seen at the scene of a blast in Abuja, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Friday, June 27, 2014
Friday, June 27, 2014

A woman, injured in a bomb blast at a crowded shopping district, arrives at the Maitama general hospital in Abuja, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Friday, June 27, 2014
Friday, June 27, 2014

A U.S forensics expert examines the location of a bomb blast at the business district in Abuja June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Friday, June 27, 2014
Friday, June 27, 2014

A woman reacts at the scene of bomb blast at a crowded shopping district in Abuja, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Friday, June 27, 2014
Friday, June 27, 2014

An army soldier (2nd L) walks past a crater caused by an explosion as other emergency responders stand nearby at the scene of a blast in Abuja, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Friday, June 27, 2014
Friday, June 27, 2014

Victims, injured in a bomb blast at a crowded shopping district, wait for treatment at the Maitama general hospital in Abuja, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Friday, June 27, 2014
Friday, June 27, 2014

Bodies of victims of a bomb blast at a crowded shopping district are carried away in Abuja, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Friday, June 27, 2014
Friday, June 27, 2014

A man, injured in a bomb blast at a crowded shopping district, arrives at the Maitama general hospital in Abuja, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Friday, June 27, 2014
Friday, June 27, 2014

A Nigerian police officer wheels scraps from the wreckage of the car used in the bombing of the business district in Abuja June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Friday, June 27, 2014
Friday, June 27, 2014

Smoke rises up over the city after a blast in the Wuse 2 neighborhood of Abuja, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Friday, June 27, 2014
Friday, June 27, 2014

A Red Cross official walks, carrying body bags, at the scene of a blast in Abuja, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Friday, June 27, 2014
Friday, June 27, 2014

A man with bloodstains on his shirt stands at the scene of a blast in the Wuse 2 neighborhood in Abuja, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Friday, June 27, 2014
Friday, June 27, 2014

Nigerian army soldiers stand guard as they cordon off a road leading to the scene of a blast at a business district in Abuja June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Friday, June 27, 2014
Friday, June 27, 2014

A crowd reacts at the scene of bomb blast at a crowded shopping district in Abuja, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Friday, June 27, 2014
