Nigeria's booming music scene
Singer Temi Dollface works in her studio in the Ikeja district of Lagos, Nigeria, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Singer Temi Dollface poses for a picture in the compound where she works from, in the Ikeja district of Lagos, Nigeria, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Actress Grace Ama (C) walks on set during the music video shoot for Sound Sultan's song "Hello Baale" directed by Kemi Adetiba (centre R) in the Festac district of Lagos, Nigeria, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Music producer Keynote Adeosun poses for a picture in his recording studio in the Festac district of Lagos, Nigeria, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A makeup artists applies makeup on artist Sound Sultan on set during the music video shoot for Sound Sultan's song "Hello Baale" directed by Kemi Adetiba, in the Festac district of Lagos, Nigeria, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Actors lie on a couch during the music video shoot for Sound Sultan's song "Hello Baale", directed by Kemi Adetiba, in the Festac district of Lagos, Nigeria, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Bisola, who works on music video sets, is seen during the music video shoot for Sound Sultan's song "Hello Baale" directed by Kemi Adetiba in the Festac district of Lagos, Nigeria, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Nigerian pop star Wizkid arrives at the airport, for a concert at a football stadium, in Bamako, Mali, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
People pose in front of a luxury sports car at a concert headlined by Nigerian pop star Wizkid in Bamako, Mali, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Members of the Fire Nation Blowing Purple Cloud hip hop crew pose for a picture outside recording studio in the Festac district of Lagos, Nigeria, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Television and radio presenter Malvina Longpet (C) takes a selfie next to presenter Dimitri Ladoski (L) and musician Ade Bantu before shooting a weekly show covering the music industry on Fuze TV in the Victoria Island district of Lagos, Nigeria, May...more
Rapper Blackmagic poses for a picture at his friend's home in the Lekki district of Lagos, Nigeria, February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A Malian beauty pageant winner sits in the VIP section during a concert headlined by Nigerian pop star Wizkid in Bamako, Mali, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Fans of Nigerian pop star Wizkid celebrate his arrival for a concert in Bamako, Mali, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Lagosian rapper Bayonet raps in a recording studio in the Festac district of Lagos, Nigeria, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Shoes belonging to late Nigerian music legend Fela Kuti are seen on display at his former house, now converted to a museum, in the Ikeja district of Lagos, Nigeria, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Nigerian pop star Wizkid arrives for a concert at a football stadium, in Bamako, Mali, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Nigerian pop star Davido (C) performs during the last campaign rally of presidential candidate Roch Marc Kabore in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Rapper Burna Boy poses for a picture in his family home in Lagos, Nigeria, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
The house of late Nigerian music legend Fela Kuti, now converted to a museum, is seen in the Ikeja district of Lagos, Nigeria, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Fans of Nigerian pop star Wizkid wait for him to perform at a concert in Bamako, Mali, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Fans of Nigerian pop star Wizkid queue to enter his concert at a football stadium in Bamako, Mali, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
