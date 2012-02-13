Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Feb 13, 2012 | 7:10pm IST

Night at the Grammys

<p>Singer Adele holds her six Grammy Awards at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. Soul singer Adele triumphed in her return to music's stage on Sunday, scooping up six Grammys and winning every category in which she was nominated including album of the year for "21" and best record with "Rolling In the Deep." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Singer Adele holds her six Grammy Awards at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. Soul singer Adele triumphed in her return to music's stage on Sunday, scooping up six Grammys and winning every category in which...more

Monday, February 13, 2012

Singer Adele holds her six Grammy Awards at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. Soul singer Adele triumphed in her return to music's stage on Sunday, scooping up six Grammys and winning every category in which she was nominated including album of the year for "21" and best record with "Rolling In the Deep." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 45
<p>Members of the audience applaud as singer Whitney Houston, who died recently, is shown on a video screen in a 1994 Grammy performance during the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Members of the audience applaud as singer Whitney Houston, who died recently, is shown on a video screen in a 1994 Grammy performance during the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, February 13, 2012

Members of the audience applaud as singer Whitney Houston, who died recently, is shown on a video screen in a 1994 Grammy performance during the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
2 / 45
<p>Jennifer Hudson performs "I Will Always Love You" as a tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Jennifer Hudson performs "I Will Always Love You" as a tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, February 13, 2012

Jennifer Hudson performs "I Will Always Love You" as a tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
3 / 45
<p>Foo Fighters perform outside the Grammy Awards at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Foo Fighters perform outside the Grammy Awards at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, February 13, 2012

Foo Fighters perform outside the Grammy Awards at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
4 / 45
<p>Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and David Haywood (L-R) of Lady Antebellum pose with their Grammy for Best Country Album ("Own The Night") at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and David Haywood (L-R) of Lady Antebellum pose with their Grammy for Best Country Album ("Own The Night") at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson more

Monday, February 13, 2012

Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and David Haywood (L-R) of Lady Antebellum pose with their Grammy for Best Country Album ("Own The Night") at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
5 / 45
<p>Ryan Tedder, a producer for Adele's Grammy winning album "21," leaps as he poses backstage with a Grammy at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Ryan Tedder, a producer for Adele's Grammy winning album "21," leaps as he poses backstage with a Grammy at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, February 13, 2012

Ryan Tedder, a producer for Adele's Grammy winning album "21," leaps as he poses backstage with a Grammy at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
6 / 45
<p>Paul McCartney (R) performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Paul McCartney (R) performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, February 13, 2012

Paul McCartney (R) performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
7 / 45
<p>Singer Tony Bennett holds his Grammy awards for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album ("Duets II") and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance ("Body And Soul" with Amy Winehouse) at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Singer Tony Bennett holds his Grammy awards for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album ("Duets II") and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance ("Body And Soul" with Amy Winehouse) at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. ...more

Monday, February 13, 2012

Singer Tony Bennett holds his Grammy awards for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album ("Duets II") and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance ("Body And Soul" with Amy Winehouse) at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
8 / 45
<p>Deadmau5 performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Deadmau5 performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, February 13, 2012

Deadmau5 performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
9 / 45
<p>New York Giants NFL football players Mario Manningham (L) and Victor Cruz bump as they pose backstage at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

New York Giants NFL football players Mario Manningham (L) and Victor Cruz bump as they pose backstage at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, February 13, 2012

New York Giants NFL football players Mario Manningham (L) and Victor Cruz bump as they pose backstage at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
10 / 45
<p>Singer Diana Ross poses backstage at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. Ross received a lifetime achievement Grammy a day earlier. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Singer Diana Ross poses backstage at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. Ross received a lifetime achievement Grammy a day earlier. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, February 13, 2012

Singer Diana Ross poses backstage at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. Ross received a lifetime achievement Grammy a day earlier. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
11 / 45
<p>Nicki Minaj (C) performs "Roman Holiday" at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Nicki Minaj (C) performs "Roman Holiday" at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, February 13, 2012

Nicki Minaj (C) performs "Roman Holiday" at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
12 / 45
<p>Singer Bon Iver bites one of his two Grammy Awards, for Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album, at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Singer Bon Iver bites one of his two Grammy Awards, for Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album, at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, February 13, 2012

Singer Bon Iver bites one of his two Grammy Awards, for Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album, at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
13 / 45
<p>LL Cool J presents Album of the Year to Adele for her album "21" at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

LL Cool J presents Album of the Year to Adele for her album "21" at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, February 13, 2012

LL Cool J presents Album of the Year to Adele for her album "21" at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
14 / 45
<p>Adele accepts the Album of the Year award for "21" at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Adele accepts the Album of the Year award for "21" at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, February 13, 2012

Adele accepts the Album of the Year award for "21" at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 45
<p>Bon Iver accepts the Best New Artist Grammy from Tony Bennett (L) at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Bon Iver accepts the Best New Artist Grammy from Tony Bennett (L) at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, February 13, 2012

Bon Iver accepts the Best New Artist Grammy from Tony Bennett (L) at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
16 / 45
<p>Katy Perry performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Katy Perry performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, February 13, 2012

Katy Perry performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
17 / 45
<p>Singer Stevie Wonder introduces Paul McCartney at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singer Stevie Wonder introduces Paul McCartney at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, February 13, 2012

Singer Stevie Wonder introduces Paul McCartney at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
18 / 45
<p>Lady Gaga takes her seat during a commercial break at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Lady Gaga takes her seat during a commercial break at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, February 13, 2012

Lady Gaga takes her seat during a commercial break at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
19 / 45
<p>Singer Fergie (R) of the Black Eyed Peas greets actor Neil Patrick Harris (C) and his partner David Burtka at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Singer Fergie (R) of the Black Eyed Peas greets actor Neil Patrick Harris (C) and his partner David Burtka at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, February 13, 2012

Singer Fergie (R) of the Black Eyed Peas greets actor Neil Patrick Harris (C) and his partner David Burtka at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
20 / 45
<p>Taraji P. Henson reacts with Common (L) after announcing the award for best R&amp;B album at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni </p>

Taraji P. Henson reacts with Common (L) after announcing the award for best R&B album at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni

Monday, February 13, 2012

Taraji P. Henson reacts with Common (L) after announcing the award for best R&B album at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni

Close
21 / 45
<p>Singer Chris Brown accepts the award for "Best R&amp;B Album" for "F.A.M.E." at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singer Chris Brown accepts the award for "Best R&B Album" for "F.A.M.E." at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, February 13, 2012

Singer Chris Brown accepts the award for "Best R&B Album" for "F.A.M.E." at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
22 / 45
<p>Bruce Springsteen and Nils Lofgren (L) of the E street band perform at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Bruce Springsteen and Nils Lofgren (L) of the E street band perform at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, February 13, 2012

Bruce Springsteen and Nils Lofgren (L) of the E street band perform at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
23 / 45
<p>Host LL Cool J speaks to the audience at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Host LL Cool J speaks to the audience at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, February 13, 2012

Host LL Cool J speaks to the audience at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
24 / 45
<p>Bruno Mars performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Bruno Mars performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, February 13, 2012

Bruno Mars performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
25 / 45
<p>Coldplay singer Chris Martin performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Coldplay singer Chris Martin performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, February 13, 2012

Coldplay singer Chris Martin performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
26 / 45
<p>Singer Rihanna performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singer Rihanna performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, February 13, 2012

Singer Rihanna performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
27 / 45
<p>Rihanna arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Rihanna arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, February 13, 2012

Rihanna arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
28 / 45
<p>Singer Weird Al Yankovic arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Singer Weird Al Yankovic arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, February 13, 2012

Singer Weird Al Yankovic arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
29 / 45
<p>Singer Chris Brown performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singer Chris Brown performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, February 13, 2012

Singer Chris Brown performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
30 / 45
<p>Adam Levine of Maroon 5 and Anne Vyalitsyna arrive at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 and Anne Vyalitsyna arrive at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, February 13, 2012

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 and Anne Vyalitsyna arrive at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
31 / 45
<p>Hip hop artist Nicki Minaj arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Hip hop artist Nicki Minaj arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, February 13, 2012

Hip hop artist Nicki Minaj arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
32 / 45
<p>Nadeea arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Nadeea arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, February 13, 2012

Nadeea arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
33 / 45
<p>Singer Robyn's platform boots are pictured at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Singer Robyn's platform boots are pictured at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, February 13, 2012

Singer Robyn's platform boots are pictured at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
34 / 45
<p>Producer Clinton Sparks arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Producer Clinton Sparks arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, February 13, 2012

Producer Clinton Sparks arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
35 / 45
<p>Actress Taraji P. Henson arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Actress Taraji P. Henson arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, February 13, 2012

Actress Taraji P. Henson arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
36 / 45
<p>Le'Andria Johnson holds her award for "Best Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music Performance" (Jesus) at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Le'Andria Johnson holds her award for "Best Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music Performance" (Jesus) at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, February 13, 2012

Le'Andria Johnson holds her award for "Best Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music Performance" (Jesus) at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
37 / 45
<p>Songwriter Bonnie McKee arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Songwriter Bonnie McKee arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, February 13, 2012

Songwriter Bonnie McKee arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
38 / 45
<p>Dave Grohl (L) and Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters celebrate after winning "Best Rock Album" (Wasting Light) at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Dave Grohl (L) and Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters celebrate after winning "Best Rock Album" (Wasting Light) at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, February 13, 2012

Dave Grohl (L) and Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters celebrate after winning "Best Rock Album" (Wasting Light) at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
39 / 45
<p>Steve Martin and a member of the Steep Canyon Rangers (L) arrive at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Steve Martin and a member of the Steep Canyon Rangers (L) arrive at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, February 13, 2012

Steve Martin and a member of the Steep Canyon Rangers (L) arrive at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
40 / 45
<p>Country singer Taylor Swift wins "Best Country Solo Performace" (Mean) at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Country singer Taylor Swift wins "Best Country Solo Performace" (Mean) at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, February 13, 2012

Country singer Taylor Swift wins "Best Country Solo Performace" (Mean) at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
41 / 45
<p>Drummer Aaron Rossi, of Ministry, arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Drummer Aaron Rossi, of Ministry, arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, February 13, 2012

Drummer Aaron Rossi, of Ministry, arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
42 / 45
<p>Singer Kirk Franklin kisses his wife Tammy as he holds his awards for "Best Gospel Album" and Best Gospel Song (Hello Fear) at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Singer Kirk Franklin kisses his wife Tammy as he holds his awards for "Best Gospel Album" and Best Gospel Song (Hello Fear) at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, February 13, 2012

Singer Kirk Franklin kisses his wife Tammy as he holds his awards for "Best Gospel Album" and Best Gospel Song (Hello Fear) at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
43 / 45
<p>Venezuelan band La Vida Boheme arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Venezuelan band La Vida Boheme arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, February 13, 2012

Venezuelan band La Vida Boheme arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
44 / 45
<p>Singer Joyce DiDonato accepts her award for "Best Classical Vocal Solo" (Diva Divo) at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singer Joyce DiDonato accepts her award for "Best Classical Vocal Solo" (Diva Divo) at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, February 13, 2012

Singer Joyce DiDonato accepts her award for "Best Classical Vocal Solo" (Diva Divo) at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
45 / 45
View Again
View Next
Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day

Next Slideshows

Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day

Celebrating the day of love in India.

13 Feb 2012
Ladies in red

Ladies in red

Celebs walk the runway to raise cash for healthy hearts.

09 Feb 2012
Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

The week in celebrity spottings.

08 Feb 2012
Madonna dazzles halftime

Madonna dazzles halftime

Madonna channels Cleopatra at the Super Bowl half.

06 Feb 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast