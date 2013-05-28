Night falls on Moore
The evening light illuminates a child's bed in a destroyed home and a tree stripped by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The evening light illuminates a child's bed in a destroyed home and a tree stripped by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A car rests on top of a pile of debris pushed up by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A car rests on top of a pile of debris pushed up by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The evening light illuminates debris left deposited high in a tree in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The evening light illuminates debris left deposited high in a tree in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Memorial Day fireworks explode over a house damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Memorial Day fireworks explode over a house damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Chevrolet pickup truck is seen bent around a tree stripped by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Chevrolet pickup truck is seen bent around a tree stripped by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The evening light illuminates a bent street sign in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The evening light illuminates a bent street sign in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A U.S. flag rests against a Ford pickup truck that has been bent around a tree by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A U.S. flag rests against a Ford pickup truck that has been bent around a tree by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Debris hangs from the branches of a tree standing an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Debris hangs from the branches of a tree standing an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The evening light illuminates a car and a tree stump in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The evening light illuminates a car and a tree stump in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lights shine on the tops of crosses making up a memorial outside the Plaza Towers elementary school where seven children died and several students and teachers were injured by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lights shine on the tops of crosses making up a memorial outside the Plaza Towers elementary school where seven children died and several students and teachers were injured by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The evening light illuminates a toy shark on top of a car and a tree stripped by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The evening light illuminates a toy shark on top of a car and a tree stripped by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The evening light illuminates a tree with debris in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The evening light illuminates a tree with debris in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Ford pickup truck is seen bent around a tree by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Ford pickup truck is seen bent around a tree by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The evening light illuminates a tree bearing the Oklahoma state flag in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The evening light illuminates a tree bearing the Oklahoma state flag in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The evening light illuminates a stripped tree and the marks left by a rescue worker on what is left of a home in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The evening light illuminates a stripped tree and the marks left by a rescue worker on what is left of a home in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
Cooling Off
Things people do to cool off in the dog days of summer.
Brazilian Navy's preparation
The Brazilian Navy showcases their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day.
Memorial Day
Scenes from a day of honor and remembrance.
Quenching thirst
Water is like nectar in parched times like these.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.