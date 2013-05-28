Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue May 28, 2013 | 8:10pm IST

Night falls on Moore

<p>The evening light illuminates a child's bed in a destroyed home and a tree stripped by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

The evening light illuminates a child's bed in a destroyed home and a tree stripped by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

The evening light illuminates a child's bed in a destroyed home and a tree stripped by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
1 / 15
<p>A car rests on top of a pile of debris pushed up by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A car rests on top of a pile of debris pushed up by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

A car rests on top of a pile of debris pushed up by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
2 / 15
<p>The evening light illuminates debris left deposited high in a tree in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

The evening light illuminates debris left deposited high in a tree in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

The evening light illuminates debris left deposited high in a tree in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
3 / 15
<p>Memorial Day fireworks explode over a house damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Memorial Day fireworks explode over a house damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

Memorial Day fireworks explode over a house damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
4 / 15
<p>A Chevrolet pickup truck is seen bent around a tree stripped by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A Chevrolet pickup truck is seen bent around a tree stripped by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

A Chevrolet pickup truck is seen bent around a tree stripped by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
5 / 15
<p>The evening light illuminates a bent street sign in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

The evening light illuminates a bent street sign in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

The evening light illuminates a bent street sign in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
6 / 15
<p>A U.S. flag rests against a Ford pickup truck that has been bent around a tree by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A U.S. flag rests against a Ford pickup truck that has been bent around a tree by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

A U.S. flag rests against a Ford pickup truck that has been bent around a tree by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
7 / 15
<p>Debris hangs from the branches of a tree standing an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Debris hangs from the branches of a tree standing an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

Debris hangs from the branches of a tree standing an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
8 / 15
<p>The evening light illuminates a car and a tree stump in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

The evening light illuminates a car and a tree stump in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

The evening light illuminates a car and a tree stump in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
9 / 15
<p>Lights shine on the tops of crosses making up a memorial outside the Plaza Towers elementary school where seven children died and several students and teachers were injured by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Lights shine on the tops of crosses making up a memorial outside the Plaza Towers elementary school where seven children died and several students and teachers were injured by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

Lights shine on the tops of crosses making up a memorial outside the Plaza Towers elementary school where seven children died and several students and teachers were injured by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
10 / 15
<p>The evening light illuminates a toy shark on top of a car and a tree stripped by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

The evening light illuminates a toy shark on top of a car and a tree stripped by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

The evening light illuminates a toy shark on top of a car and a tree stripped by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
11 / 15
<p>The evening light illuminates a tree with debris in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

The evening light illuminates a tree with debris in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

The evening light illuminates a tree with debris in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
12 / 15
<p>A Ford pickup truck is seen bent around a tree by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A Ford pickup truck is seen bent around a tree by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

A Ford pickup truck is seen bent around a tree by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
13 / 15
<p>The evening light illuminates a tree bearing the Oklahoma state flag in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

The evening light illuminates a tree bearing the Oklahoma state flag in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

The evening light illuminates a tree bearing the Oklahoma state flag in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
14 / 15
<p>The evening light illuminates a stripped tree and the marks left by a rescue worker on what is left of a home in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

The evening light illuminates a stripped tree and the marks left by a rescue worker on what is left of a home in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

The evening light illuminates a stripped tree and the marks left by a rescue worker on what is left of a home in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Cooling Off

Cooling Off

Next Slideshows

Cooling Off

Cooling Off

Things people do to cool off in the dog days of summer.

28 May 2013
Brazilian Navy's preparation

Brazilian Navy's preparation

The Brazilian Navy showcases their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day.

28 May 2013
Memorial Day

Memorial Day

Scenes from a day of honor and remembrance.

28 May 2013
Quenching thirst

Quenching thirst

Water is like nectar in parched times like these.

27 May 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast