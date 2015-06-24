Night of San Juan

Religious devotees, dressed in banana leaves and their faces covered in mud, walk along a street as they ask for alms during the "Taong Putik" (Mud People) festival to celebrate the feast of Saint John the Baptist at Bibiclat farming village, in...more

Religious devotees, dressed in banana leaves and their faces covered in mud, walk along a street as they ask for alms during the "Taong Putik" (Mud People) festival to celebrate the feast of Saint John the Baptist at Bibiclat farming village, in Nueva Ecija province in northern Philippines June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Lorgina Minguito

