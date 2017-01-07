Nightclub tribute to George Michael

A fan of the late George Michael holds a mask of him. "We had originally planned the event for Thursday with about 50 to 100 people," said club manager Anthony Knight. "However we had thousands of messages and calls from fans begging us to change it...more

A fan of the late George Michael holds a mask of him. "We had originally planned the event for Thursday with about 50 to 100 people," said club manager Anthony Knight. "However we had thousands of messages and calls from fans begging us to change it to the weekend so they had time to travel in," he said, adding that people had travelled in from Greece, Italy, Vienna, Germany and the United States to attend. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Close