Nightclub tribute to George Michael
A dancer wears a George Michael mask at a tribute night event in his honor, in London, Britain, January 6, 2017. Hundreds of devoted fans gathered at a party in central London on Friday night to pay tribute to George Michael, after the double...more
Fans of the late George Michael dance to his music at a tribute night event. With a live band playing the ex-Wham! singer's hits in the backdrop, fans young and old thronged the dancefloor of Soho's Tropicana Beach Club, its name inspired by the 1983...more
A fan of the late George Michael holds a mask of him. "We had originally planned the event for Thursday with about 50 to 100 people," said club manager Anthony Knight. "However we had thousands of messages and calls from fans begging us to change it...more
A dancer joins fans of the late George Michael as they dance to his music. As barmen in straw hats poured drinks for the partygoers in booths with thatched roofing, a cohort of muscular men wearing nothing but shiny red boxers and George Michael...more
Fans of the late George Michael celebrate his music at a tribute night event. "I'd much rather be here saying 'I can't believe George just won an Oscar' or 'George just did this'," said the event's host Julian Bennett, who was a friend of the late...more
Fans of the late George Michael wear masks at a tribute night event. In one dedicated corner of the club, fans stuck sticky notes of tribute to the "Careless Whisper" singer on a wall. "Childhood soundtrack, foundation of friendships, lonely days,...more
A video of the late George Michael is played during a tribute night event. Amrit Sagoo, 40, dressed in the uniform of a policeman was among the early entrants to the club. "As a gay man growing up around a lot of straight men, listening to George...more
Dancers join fans of the late George Michael as they dance to his music. While entry to the party was free for guests, donations were collected in aid of three charities the 53-year-old singer supported - Childline, the Terrence Higgins Trust, and...more
Fans of the late George Michael dance to his music. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Dancers wear George Michael masks at a tribute night event. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Fans of the late George Michael wear masks at a tribute night event. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Fans of the late George Michael dance to his music at a tribute night event. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Fans of the late George Michael wear masks at a tribute night event. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
