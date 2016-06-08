Nightscapes
A general view of Bogota city is seen from the eastern mountains in Bogota, Colombia, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Streaks of light from arriving ferries illuminate wharves at Sydney's Circular Quay terminal in this seven-minute-long time exposure at dusk, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
The moon rises behind the Canadian landmark CN Tower, and the skyline of Toronto, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A general view shows Dubai's cityscape September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A view shows the illuminated Eiffel Tower and La Defense business district (background) in Paris February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A general view shows the city of Athens and the temple of Parthenon, illuminated atop the Acropolis, Greece July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Bosphorus strait and bridges are pictured through the window of a passenger aircraft over Istanbul, Turkey, early June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
The lights of the skyline of Manhattan are reflected in the Hudson River as a waning gibbous moon passes over 42nd Street in New York, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Night lights illuminate the early evening near the Danube river in Budapest November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A view of the skyline of the central business district shrouded by haze in Singapore September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
An aerial view of Mexico city at night from an airplane, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A general view shows damaged buildings in Aleppo city at night April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat
The Bund on the banks of the Huangpu River is pictured before Earth Hour in Shanghai, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
A view of the Leblon neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A view of the supermoon near Agbar tower after the lunar eclipse in Barcelona, northern Spain, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
